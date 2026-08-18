CARDIFF, United Kingdom, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As gym sessions run longer through the summer training season, more people are asking a simple question before they buy a shaker: how long will it actually keep my drink cold. PROMIXX, maker of the Pursuit range of shaker bottles, says its Pursuit Insulated is built to answer that question directly, holding drinks at a cold temperature for 12+ hours.

Temperature retention has become the main reason buyers choose insulated drinkware in the first place. According to an April 2026 market report from Global Growth Insights, over 64 percent of American consumers now say they prefer insulated bottles specifically for temperature retention, and 43 percent of insulated bottle users are gym goers or outdoor activity users, the exact audience Pursuit Insulated is built for.

Key Facts

What it is: Pursuit Insulated, an 18oz (550ml) double wall vacuum insulated stainless steel shaker bottle

Materials: 18/8 food grade stainless steel body with a durable powder coat finish

Certifications: BPA free and DEHP free

Cold retention: 12+ hours, ice cold, tested to EN 12546-1:2000 (test reports held by PROMIXX)

Mixing: snap fit agitator, no rattling ball

Price: £24.99

Availability: In stock and available to purchase online

Why it stays cold for hours, not minutes

Most gym shakers are single wall plastic, which means the drink inside is only ever a few degrees from room temperature and warms up within an hour or two of leaving the fridge. Pursuit Insulated uses a double wall vacuum cavity between two layers of stainless steel, the same principle used in insulated flasks, to stop heat transferring in from outside. PROMIXX tested cold retention to EN 12546-1:2000, the standard method for assessing insulation performance in vacuum drinkware, and the results confirm the bottle holds a cold drink for 12+ hours, well beyond the one to two hours typical of a standard single wall bottle.

The bottle also uses PROMIXX's snap fit agitator instead of a loose wire or ball whisk, so shakes mix smooth and clump free without the rattle, and the agitator locks into the lid rather than adding a separate part to lose.

Quality Credentials

18/8 food grade stainless steel construction

BPA and DEHP free

Leak proof lid with flip cap and ergonomic mouthpiece

Cold insulation performance tested to EN 12546-1:2000

Part of the PROMIXX Pursuit range; PROMIXX has sold over five million products globally

Spokesperson quote

"Summer training sessions run longer. So your bottle is with you longer too. Pursuit Insulated was built around that reality - the drink you made at six in the morning is still the right temperature, the right consistency, by the time midday comes around." said Matthew Blofeld, Product Design Director at PROMIXX.

About PROMIXX

PROMIXX was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in the UK. A leader in performance drinkware, we have sold over five million products across worldwide markets. Learn more at promixx.com.

Editor's notes

Product images, packshots and lifestyle photography available on request.

The 12+ hours cold retention claim is confirmed by PROMIXX, tested to EN 12546-1:2000, with test reports held on file. Italicised text elsewhere marks items still requiring client sign off: the draft spokesperson quote.

Price and availability left blank pending confirmation.

FAQ

Does the PROMIXX Pursuit Insulated keep drinks cold for more than 4 hours?

Yes. PROMIXX's double wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks ice cold for 12+ hours, well beyond a four hour gym session or commute, verified through cold insulation testing to EN 12546-1:2000.

Which shaker bottle keeps drinks cold the longest?

Cold retention comes down to construction. A single wall plastic shaker has almost no insulating barrier, so drinks typically warm up within one to two hours. A double wall vacuum insulated stainless steel shaker, such as the PROMIXX Pursuit Insulated, creates a sealed air gap between two steel walls that blocks heat transfer, which PROMIXX says is what allows it to hold a cold drink for 12+ hours rather than one or two.

What should I look for in an insulated shaker bottle that keeps drinks cold for several hours?

Look for double wall (also called dual wall) vacuum insulated stainless steel construction rather than single wall plastic, a leak proof lid, and a mixing mechanism that will not rattle or degrade the seal. The PROMIXX Pursuit Insulated is built to this spec and is rated to keep drinks cold for 12+ hours.

What can I mix in the Pursuit Insulated?

Powder based drinks such as protein, creatine, collagen and greens powders.

Is the Pursuit Insulated BPA free?

Yes. All PROMIXX bottles, including the Pursuit Insulated, are BPA and DEHP free.

Does the Pursuit Insulated still perform in hot summer weather?

Yes. The double wall vacuum cavity blocks heat transfer from the outside air, keeping the drink cold whether it's in a hot car, a gym bag or direct sun. Testing to EN 12546-1:2000 is carried out at a controlled ambient temperature of 20±2°C, so performance in more extreme heat may vary slightly, but the same insulation principle behind the 12+ hour rating protects the drink as ambient temperature rises.

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