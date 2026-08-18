Evolv Makes AlpacaBOSS Available Across Its Entire Partner Network

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolv today announced that the AlpacaBOSS (https://www.alpacaboss.com/) business operating system, a next generation POS, is now available across its entire partner network, giving partners immediate access to a fully integrated solution that combines secure payment technology with the tools businesses need to manage their day-to-day operations.

Available immediately, the integrated platform enables merchants to manage payments, point of sale, invoicing, customer relationships, inventory, scheduling, reporting and field service operations from a single system. By replacing multiple disconnected software applications, businesses can simplify operations, reduce administration and gain greater visibility across their organization.

The partnership marks an important step in Evolv's commitment to delivering more value to the businesses its partners serve. While payment acceptance remains at the core of every merchant relationship, today's businesses increasingly expect technology that helps them run their entire operation, not just process transactions.

"Our partners want to offer more than payment processing," said Rob Dunn, Director of Partner Solutions at Evolv. "They want solutions that help merchants save time, improve efficiency and grow their business. Making AlpacaBOSS available across our entire partner network allows us to deliver exactly that."

The first business to go live through the partnership is Comer & Co., a premium antiques and interiors retailer in Charlottesville, Virginia. Renowned for its collection of fine English and Continental antiques, the business selected AlpacaBOSS because it wanted a solution that was straightforward for staff to use while integrating with its existing accounting system.

"We wanted a system that was easy for our staff to use and compatible with our accounting system," said Mark Manoff, Owner of Comer & Co. "AlpacaBOSS was the right fit."

The platform is already delivering measurable results for businesses across multiple industries. Lowcountry Mulch, a South Carolina landscaping company, reduced its average time to get paid by 62% after implementing AlpacaBOSS. During its first 90 days, the company reduced its average Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) from 13.58 days to 5.20 days, reduced invoices more than 60 days overdue by 37%, and released more than $243,000 in working capital. Automated invoicing and payment reminders also reduced the time staff spent following up on unpaid invoices, allowing them to spend more time serving customers.

"Business owners don't need more software, they need fewer systems that work together," said Doug Morton, Chief Executive Officer of AlpacaBOSS. "Too many businesses are paying for five or six different applications that all do part of the job. We built AlpacaBOSS to bring those functions together into one platform that's easy to use, improves cash flow and gives business owners a clearer picture of their business. We're excited that every Evolv partner can now offer that capability to their merchants."

Steve Harler, Regional President, Evolv Mid-Atlantic, said the partnership gives partners a stronger solution for businesses looking to modernise their operations.

"Businesses want technology that is simple, connected and practical," Harler said. "Together, Evolv and AlpacaBOSS provide a solution that helps merchants spend less time managing software and more time running their business."

The AlpacaBOSS business operating system is available immediately through the entire Evolv partner network.

About Evolv

Founded in 1998, Evolv Inc. helps businesses increase sales, reduce costs, and mitigate risk through innovative payment acceptance solutions and business technology. Processing more than $7 billion annually and supporting over 18,000 businesses nationwide, Evolv delivers solutions designed to simplify operations and support long-term growth.

About AlpacaBOSS

AlpacaBOSS is a payments-enabled business operating system that combines point of sale, payments, customer management, invoicing, inventory, scheduling, field service management and reporting into one connected solution. Designed for growing businesses, AlpacaBOSS replaces multiple software applications with one integrated platform, helping businesses simplify operations, improve cash flow and make better decisions.

Learn more at https://www.alpacaboss.com