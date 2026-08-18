Luotea Plc

Stock exchange release

18 August 2026 at 3:00 p.m.





Luotea Plc’s financial reporting schedule and Annual General Meeting in 2027

Luotea Plc will publish the following financial reports in 2027:

Financial Statements Release for 2026 on Friday, 12 February 2027 at 8:00 a.m.

Interim Report for January-March on Thursday, 29 April 2027 at 8:00 a.m.

Half-Year Financial Report for January-June on Wednesday, 18 August 2027 at 8:00 a.m.

Interim Report for January-September on Thursday, 28 October 2027 at 8:00 a.m.

Luotea Plc’s Annual Report for 2026 will be published on the company’s website during the week 10, www.luotea.com.

Luotea Plc’s Annual General Meeting in 2027 is planned to be held on Wednesday, 7 April 2027. The Board of Directors of Luotea Plc will summon the meeting separately at a later date.



LUOTEA PLC

Heikki Eskola

General Counsel





Further information:

Heikki Eskola, +358 50 586 5907, heikki.eskola@luotea.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.luotea.com

Luotea is a pioneer in facility services, offering comprehensive lifecycle solutions for buildings. We combine energy efficiency with innovative thinking to maximise property value and ensure the best conditions for every user. Our services range from advanced property maintenance, building technology and consultancy to professional cleaning and support. We grow sustainably and profitably, mindful of our impact on buildings, the environment and society. Leading the way, we drive our industry forward and shape a better tomorrow. For us, success is measured in trust – the trust our people, clients and owners have in us.

Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden, with 2025 net sales EUR 346 million and a workforce of approximately 5,000. Luotea is publicly listed on Nasdaq Helsinki