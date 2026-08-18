Mawer Announces Emerging Markets Equity Strategy Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (“Mawer”) announced today that effective September 1, 2026, Wen Quan Cheong, CFA will assume the role of lead portfolio manager of the Mawer Emerging Markets Equity Strategy. Peter Lampert, CFA, will remain on the strategy as co-manager.

Mr. Cheong joined Mawer’s Singapore office in 2017 and has served as co-manager of the Emerging Markets Equity Strategy since May 2022. He earned his Bachelor of Business Management in Finance from Singapore Management University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Founded in 1974, Mawer is an independent investment firm managing assets for institutional and individual investors across all major asset classes. For more information, visit www.mawer.com.

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Joanna Crozier

Head of Communications and Institutional Marketing

+1 (403) 267-1964

jcrozier@mawer.com