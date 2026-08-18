Bealls Inc. expands into Michigan

Bradenton, Florida, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRADENTON, Fla. – Bealls Inc. today announced its entry into Michigan with the opening of six new bealls stores, marking the retailer's presence in 23 states and advancing the company's ongoing national growth strategy. The new locations will open this fall in Owosso, Charlotte, Coldwater, and Sturgis, introducing the Bealls brand to communities across Michigan for the first time. Stores in Niles and Clio are planned for Spring 2027.

The Michigan openings represent the latest milestone in a growth strategy focused on broadening the company's reach while building brand recognition and strong demand for value-driven retail.

"We see a strong fit for bealls in Michigan and are excited to open our doors there," said Matt Beall, Chief Executive Officer of Bealls Inc. "As we expand into new markets across America, brand awareness remains our biggest opportunity. We know we compete with the best retailers in America on brands, style, quality, and value. Michigan gives us the chance to introduce ourselves to new guests, serve new communities, and increase awareness of the Bealls brand."

The new Michigan stores are expected to average approximately 20,000 square feet and will offer guests a broad assortment of family apparel, footwear, accessories, home décor, housewares, gifts, and seasonal merchandise. Stores will feature national and exclusive brands, with new merchandise arriving daily. Guests will also have access to Bealls loyalty rewards program, recognized among the industry's leading retail rewards programs.

As Bealls Inc. expands into new markets, the company is also investing in the merchandising capabilities needed to support long-term growth. The company recently increased its buying presence in New York City to strengthen access to national brands, emerging trends, and key vendor partnerships.

"Growing our presence in New York gives our buying teams closer access to the brands, trends, and relationships that help us deliver value and relevance to guests," Beall added. "It is an important part of how we continue to support a larger store base and bring compelling assortments to more communities."

Each Michigan location will create local employment opportunities, with stores hiring supervisory and associate positions as opening dates approach. Interested applicants can visit BeallsInc.com/careers for more information.

The Michigan expansion is part of a broader growth initiative that includes the opening of 25 new stores across 12 states in fall 2026 and spring 2027.

About Bealls Inc.

Based in Bradenton, Florida since 1915, Bealls Inc. is a privately held company owned and led by the founding family for 111 years. The national off-price retailer operates more than 650 retail locations across 22 states under the names bealls, Bealls Florida, and Home Centric, as well as online at bealls.com and beallsflorida.com.