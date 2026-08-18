Goessel USD 411 Deploys ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Solution to Strengthen School Safety

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroEyes , creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced that its proactive AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software has been deployed by Goessel USD 411 in Kansas to help protect students, staff, and visitors from gun-related threats.

Goessel USD 411 is a small rural district serving approximately 285 students and employing 75 faculty and staff members across two campuses -- an elementary school and a combined junior-senior high school. The district is strengthened by a caring and supportive community, engaged families, and a strong school board, all of which contribute to its success and commitment to student well-being.

The district secured funding through the Kansas Safe and Secure Firearm Detection Grant Program , administered by the Office of the Kansas Attorney General, to purchase and implement ZeroEyes. The grant followed coordination with local law enforcement and community leaders that identified AI gun detection as a key safety priority aligned with broader community initiatives.

“I was very impressed by the system’s performance during our calibration process,” said Scott Boden, Superintendent of Goessel USD 411. “The ability to accurately detect and identify a handgun from a distance exceeded our expectations and gave us added confidence in the technology’s role in helping keep our schools safe.”

ZeroEyes’ AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry’s only U.S.-based, fully in-house operations center staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If the threat is determined to be valid, alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — are dispatched to law enforcement and school officials, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Goessel USD 411 works in coordination with county law enforcement and surrounding agencies to support school safety efforts. The addition of ZeroEyes enhances this collaboration by providing earlier detection and faster communication, helping bridge the gap created by geographic distance and limited local resources.

“Goessel USD 411 is taking an important step in strengthening school safety by implementing proactive detection technology,” said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. “By leveraging grant funding to bring advanced capabilities into a rural environment, the district is demonstrating a strong commitment to protecting its students and staff while preserving the close-knit culture that defines its community.”



About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes’ platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.