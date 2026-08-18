CIX Announces Proposal to Introduce Canada's First 23x5 Equity Trading Marketplace

Proposed phased expansion would give Canadian and international investors regulated access to Canadian equities when global markets are moving

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIX Trading Inc. (“CIX”), Canada's next-generation alternative trading system (“ATS”), today announced that it has submitted a proposal to the Ontario Securities Commission to significantly expand trading hours on its CIX IntelligentCross ASPEN and ASPEN VERT marketplaces, ultimately introducing 23-hour, five-day-a-week trading for Canadian listed equities.

If approved, the proposal would make CIX the first Canadian equity marketplace to offer 23x5 trading, providing investors with greater flexibility to trade Canadian securities in response to global market developments, earnings announcements, macroeconomic events, and international market activity.

“Investors don't stop making decisions when the closing bell rings, and neither should Canada's capital markets. Our proposal brings Canadian markets in step with the way global markets operate today, giving Canadian and international investors greater flexibility while preserving the transparency, integrity, and regulatory oversight that define Canada's financial system,” said Jeff Foster, Chief Executive Officer of CIX. “This is about building a stronger, more competitive Canadian marketplace.”

Keeping Canadian Listed Equities Trading in Canada

Today, many investors in Canadian listed equities seeking to react to overnight news are increasingly trading dual-listed Canadian companies on U.S. marketplaces, where exchanges and ATSs already provide extensive early morning and overnight trading capabilities, with several exchanges moving toward near-continuous trading.

In addition, while Canada competes globally for investment capital, access to Canadian public markets remains tied to the North American trading day. As markets become increasingly global and trading hours expand internationally, CIX believes Canada's market infrastructure must evolve with them.

By making Canadian equities available across global time zones, CIX aims to broaden the potential investor base for Canadian companies, attract additional international investment and strengthen Canada's ability to compete for global capital.

CIX is continuing to work closely with regulators, industry participants, technology vendors, and prospective subscribers to ensure appropriate surveillance, operational safeguards, and market integrity throughout the expanded trading sessions.

A Measured, Two-Phase Rollout

CIX has already led the Canadian market by becoming the first equity marketplace approved to extend its regular trading day for senior listed stocks, expanding trading hours from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET. Building on that successful approval, CIX is proposing a phased expansion toward continuous trading. This measured approach is designed to allow subscribers, regulators, vendors, and market participants to gain operational experience before transitioning to continuous trading.

Phase 1: Early Hours Trading: CIX will expand its trading day by opening at 4:00 a.m. ET, giving investors earlier access to Canadian markets while aligning with the early trading sessions already available on major U.S. exchanges.



CIX will expand its trading day by opening at 4:00 a.m. ET, giving investors earlier access to Canadian markets while aligning with the early trading sessions already available on major U.S. exchanges. Phase 2: 23x5 Trading: Building on the successful implementation of Phase 1, CIX will introduce 23x5 trading, operating from 9:00 p.m. ET Sunday through 8:00 p.m. ET Friday, consistent with the emerging trading model being adopted by leading U.S. exchanges. The schedule includes a one-hour daily operational pause and will establish Canada's first regulated 23x5 equity marketplace.





About CIX Trading Inc.

CIX Trading Inc. is building Canada's most technologically advanced equity marketplace, combining high-performance execution with local access and modern infrastructure. CIX is designed to deliver fairness, flexibility, and superior performance.

At launch, CIX will operate three trading venues, each with its own unique value proposition. Powered by IntelligentCross, the largest ATS in the United States, CIX's platform features advanced matching technology that delivers better post-trade markouts and reduced slippage.

For more information, visit www.thecix.ca or contact info@thecix.ca .

Media Inquiries

media@thecix.ca

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