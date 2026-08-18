Noom Appoints Jim Bugden Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom , the leading behavior change company, today announced that Jim Bugden has been named Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Bugden oversees Noom's global financial strategy and operations, supporting the company's continued expansion as it builds its comprehensive prescription-grade wellness platform.

"Jim brings exactly the financial and operational leadership that Noom needs at this stage of our growth," said Geoff Cook, CEO of Noom. "He has spent his career building the financial infrastructure that allows companies to scale efficiently through periods of complex growth and operational integration. As we expand into new categories and continue to build out our clinical platform, having Jim at the helm of our finance organization is a major advantage."

Bugden brings extensive experience leading financial strategy at high-growth technology and consumer companies. Prior to Noom, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Video for The Meet Group, a leading social discovery and live-streaming video company. He served as CFO throughout The Meet Group’s time as a publicly traded, NASDAQ-listed company, through its 2020 sale to ProSieben, managing significant periods of growth and leading four acquisitions in addition to the sale itself.

Bugden has held additional financial and operational leadership roles across a range of businesses, building deep expertise in scaling operations, managing growth, fundraising, and special transactions, including mergers and acquisitions. He served as CFO in Residence at First Round Capital, one of the leading seed-stage venture capital firms, where he advised early-stage founders on building the financial and operational foundations for growth. Bugden also served as CFO of Solve Media, and previously held the position SVP of Corporate Development and Partnerships at Noom.

"Noom is at an exciting inflection point,” said Bugden. “We’re expanding our clinical platform, entering new product categories, and deepening our engagement and relationships with members across the full spectrum of health. I'm proud to join Noom’s already strong leadership bench at this moment and look forward to building the financial infrastructure that supports the Company’s growth."

About Noom: Noom is the leading behavior change company, empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer – every day. Noom pairs sustainable behavior change with prescription-grade catalysts to make lasting change feel easy. Noom Health partners with top health plans and employers to offer millions of Americans a suite of metabolic health solutions – including Noom Clinical (Noom Med, Noom SmartRx, and NoomRx programs), Noom Weight, Noom Diabetes, and Noom Diabetes Prevention Program. Noom is building the future of preventive care and longevity medicine, leading the convergence of wearable-monitored behavior change, clinical care, diagnostics, and pharmacy into an integrated, AI-enhanced system that drives individualized, meaningful health outcomes.

Noom has received multiple grants from the NIH for digital health research and innovation and has been recognized by the CDC for its groundbreaking diabetes prevention programs. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ and with additional offices in New York City, Noom has been recognized as a TIME100 Industry Leader , on Newsweek’s Most Trusted Brands list, as well as by Inc. and Fortune as a best place to work. Learn more at noom.com , subscribe to our blog , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .