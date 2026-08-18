Associa Branches Evergreen Management Group and The Dartmouth Group Raise More Than $34,000 for Associa Cares

BEDFORD, N.H., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa branches Evergreen Management Group and The Dartmouth Group raised more than $34,000 for Associa Cares during their Aug. 6 speed networking fundraiser.

Held at Apex Entertainment in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the event brought together vendors, managers, department heads and leadership teams for an afternoon of high-quality networking in support of Associa Cares. The event raised $34,850 through the generosity of 25 donors and sponsors.

“Partnering with The Dartmouth Group made this year’s event especially meaningful,” said Katheryne Theodoulou, branch president of Evergreen Management Group. “Our teams, vendor partners and local communities continue to show incredible generosity, and we are proud to support Associa Cares in its mission to help families and communities during times of crisis.”

The fundraiser was part of the 2026 Northeast Region Vendor Event Series, allowing vendors to connect with Associa teams across multiple markets while supporting Associa Cares’ charitable mission. This year marked the first time Evergreen Management Group and The Dartmouth Group collaborated to co-host the event. Both branches have supported Associa Cares through annual fundraising efforts, with Evergreen Management Group hosting its fifth year of fundraising and The Dartmouth Group hosting its sixth.

“This fundraiser reflects the best of our industry: people coming together, building relationships and making a real difference,” said Deborah Jones, branch president of The Dartmouth Group. “We are grateful to every sponsor, donor and attendee who helped make our first co-hosted event such a success.”

Associa Cares is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Since 2005, Associa Cares has distributed more than $6.4 million to more than 4,600 families and communities in need of a helping hand.

“The continued support from Evergreen Management Group, The Dartmouth Group and their vendor partners have a direct impact on the families and communities we serve,” said Danika Knoop, executive director of Associa Cares. “Their generosity helps ensure Associa Cares can respond when people need support most.”

To learn more about Associa Cares, visit www.associacares.org.

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About Associa Cares

Associa Cares is a 501(c)(3) national non-profit created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Since 2005, Associa Cares has distributed over $6.4 million to more than 4,600 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies. Please contact info@associacares.org for questions about Associa Cares. Learn more at www.associacares.org.

Donations made to Associa Cares, EIN 20-5832439, by U.S. residents and businesses may be tax deductible. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosures, visit: www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939