Mitesco Identifies Strategic Growth Path Linking AI and Edge Computing Efficiency to the Connected Home Market

Centcore’s residential edge-computing concept could provide a foundation for future integration with smart power and home automation platforms

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”) today discussed how improvements in the energy and operating efficiency of artificial intelligence computing could create a longer-term path from distributed edge computing into the connected home.

Through its Centcore subsidiary, Mitesco is developing its compact edge computing data center “node” (“TC/DC”) concept as a distributed computing node designed to move AI processing closer to where applications and users operate. The Company’s objective is to reduce the infrastructure, power and operating costs associated with AI workloads by focusing on measures such as kilowatt-hours consumed and the costs required to process AI workloads, including cost per token.

Rather than relying exclusively on large, centralized facilities, a distributed model can place smaller computing resources closer to the end user. Mitesco believes this approach could improve efficiency by reducing unnecessary data movement, making better use of available power and matching computing capacity more closely with local demand.

“AI economics increasingly come down to how efficiently you can deliver compute,” said Brian Valania, Chief Executive Officer of Mitesco. “For us, that means looking at power consumption, utilization and ultimately the cost of producing an AI result. If we can improve those economics at the edge, the residential node becomes much more than a small data center.”

The Company believes a residential edge node could initially serve the needs of the distributed computing network while creating a technology and power-management foundation inside the home. Over time, that same foundation could potentially interface with smart electrical panels, energy management systems, battery storage, HVAC, EV charging and other connected-home technologies.

Per Fortune Business insights, the global home automation and smart home market size is valued at approximately $114 billion to $162 billion, with projected compound annual growth rates (CAGR) ranging from 11% to over 27% depending on whether the specific narrow control systems or the broader AI-driven smart home ecosystem are measured.

Smart-power platforms already available from companies such as Schneider Electric’s Square D, Leviton and SPAN demonstrate how the traditional residential electrical panel is evolving into an intelligent platform capable of monitoring and managing energy throughout the home.

Mitesco is evaluating opportunities to extend its residential edge-computing architecture into the broader smart-power and connected-home ecosystem. The Company has begun exploring potential strategic relationships with established participants in residential energy management, electrical infrastructure and home automation, with a focus on technologies that could complement the TC/DC platform and accelerate its integration into the home. Mitesco expects to provide additional details as these discussions and opportunities develop.

“The edge node can have an immediate job supporting distributed computing,” Valania added. “The longer-term opportunity is what that node may enable for the homeowner. Once computing, connectivity, and intelligent power management are present in the home, there are a number of directions that ecosystem can develop.”

Mitesco believes this approach allows Centcore to remain focused on its core objective of improving the economics of distributed AI computing today, while preserving the opportunity to participate in the continued evolution of residential energy management and home automation in the future.

About Mitesco, Inc.

Mitesco (OTCQB: MITI) is a growth-oriented technology company focused on platforms that improve efficiency, access, and affordability. With deep experience in business transformation, the Company deploys capital toward both organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions that enhance shareholder value.

About Centcore, LLC

Centcore, a division of Mitesco, Inc., is the Company's dedicated data center business unit. Centcore provides secure, scalable cloud services tailored to modern enterprise and public sector needs. Centcore is a trusted provider across industries, offering certified infrastructure and high-availability solutions. For more information visit www.centcoreusa.com.

About Vero Technology Ventures, LLC

Vero Technology Ventures is Mitesco's venture arm investing in productivity-driven cloud technologies designed for business and government applications. Areas of focus include infrastructure, process automation, analytics, artificial intelligence, automation, and data center tooling. Entrepreneurs seeking capital and collaboration are invited to connect at info@mitescoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding software development, commercialization, data center initiatives, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, residential edge computing, energy efficiency, potential technology integrations, and future growth. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including financing, execution, market acceptance, competition, regulation, and other factors described in the Company's SEC filings.

Investor Contact

Jimmy Caplan

jimmycaplan@me.com

(512) 329-9505

Company Contact

Brian Valania

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Mitesco, Inc.

bvalania@centcoreusa.com

(610) 888-7509