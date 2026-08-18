Intuitive Machines Selected to Provide Spacecraft Platform and Mission Solutions for NASA's EAGLE-VSWIR Earth Science Mission

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq: LUNR) ("Intuitive Machines," and together with its subsidiaries, the "Company"), a leading space technology, infrastructure, and services company, today announced that it has been selected by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California to provide the spacecraft platform, system-level integration, and mission solutions for EAGLE-VSWIR, an Earth observation mission under NASA's Earth Science Division.





Rendering of EAGLE-VSWIR on the IM 300TM spacecraft

EAGLE-VSWIR (Explorer for Artemis Geology, Lunar, and Earth – Visible to Shortwave Infrared) will fly on the IM 300TM spacecraft bus and is targeted for launch in 2028. The mission will be equipped with a hyperspectral visible to shortwave infrared (VSWIR) instrument designed to perform surface biology and geology observations from Earth orbit while demonstrating technologies that could support future lunar and Mars exploration missions.

The award marks the second NASA low Earth orbit science mission Intuitive Machines is supporting. As discussed on a previous earnings call, Intuitive Machines was selected to provide an IM 500 spacecraft bus and system-level integration for NASA's EDGE (Earth Dynamics Geodetic Explorer) mission, managed by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center and led by Principal Investigator Dr. Helen Amanda Fricker of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego.

"NASA's science missions are being asked to deliver faster and inside tighter cost caps, and that is exactly the problem our platforms solve," said Anand Mahendra, Chief Growth Officer, Intuitive Machines. "Our Build, Connect, Operate model puts spacecraft manufacturing at scale behind Intuitive Machines' mission systems and integration expertise. Earth science is a natural extension of the same capability we bring to our commercial, civil, and national security customers."

Under the agreement, Intuitive Machines will deliver the IM 300 spacecraft platform, perform system-level integration of the VSWIR instrument developed at JPL in support of the EAGLE-VSWIR mission, as well as manage the Mission Operations and Ground Segment scope. The Company's spacecraft platforms and mission integration capabilities enable rapid, cost-effective delivery of science missions for civil, national security, and commercial customers. The IM 300 series platform has customers across national security and civil programs.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines is a next-generation space infrastructure company delivering integrated capabilities across spacecraft manufacturing, communications, networks, mission operations, and ground infrastructure to build, connect, and operate systems across Earth orbit, cislunar space, and deep space. Serving commercial, civil, and national security customers, Intuitive Machines is focused on enabling resilient, scalable infrastructure for sustained operations in space.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward looking. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would,” “strategy,” “outlook,” the negative of these words or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding: our expectations and plans relating to our lunar missions and satellites, including the expected timing of building our satellites and landers, launch and our progress in preparation thereof; our expectations with respect to, among other things, demand for our product portfolio, our submission of bids for contracts; our expectations regarding revenue for government and commercial contracts awarded to us; our operations, including our performance on future lunar missions, our financial performance and our industry; our business strategy, business plan, and plans to drive long-term sustainable shareholder value; information regarding our expectations on revenue generation and cash. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s predictions, projections, or expectations based upon currently available information and data. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements in this press release: our factors detailed under the section titled Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the section titled Part I, Item 2, Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations and the section titled Part II. Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

For investor inquiries: investors@intuitivemachines.com

For media inquiries: press@intuitivemachines.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b05032a7-a4ee-46cb-8d76-544f2513137c