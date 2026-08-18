KabaFusion Selects CareCloud to Build First-of-Its-Kind Platform for Home Infusion and Specialty Pharmacy

KabaFusion partners with CareCloud to develop a fully integrated application, powered by artificial intelligence, designed for the home infusion workflow

Somerset, NJ and Lexington, MA, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KabaFusion, one of the nation's largest providers of home infusion therapy, and CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD) (“CareCloud” or the “Company”), a leader in healthcare technology, today announced a partnership to build LailaCare, a platform powered by artificial intelligence and designed to support and modernize KabaFusion's operations as a home infusion and specialty pharmacy provider. CareCloud will design and develop the platform, which will be owned by KabaFusion.

LailaCare will unify workflows including referral intake, eligibility and authorization, patient engagement, and revenue cycle management, into a single, integrated platform. The project is designed to reduce administrative burden and accelerate patient onboarding, while giving patients modern access to their own care journey.

Artificial intelligence will be at the core of the platform. It is designed to power LailaCare's workflow end-to-end within home infusion pharmacy operations, identifying and routing referrals at intake, supporting eligibility and authorization, and scrubbing claims to help prevent denials in the revenue cycle, while keeping KabaFusion's trained staff in control of clinical and exception decisions.

"KabaFusion has spent years building a reputation for high quality, patient-centered infusion care, and we are always looking for ways to strengthen that foundation," said Dr. Sohail Masood, Chairman and CEO of KabaFusion. "LailaCare is a natural next step for us. It will give our team the tools to work more efficiently and give our patients a more connected experience, while reinforcing the standard of care that has defined KabaFusion from the start."

"CareCloud has spent 25 years building healthcare platforms at scale, and AI is now at the center of how we build," said Stephen Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of CareCloud. "LailaCare will pair KabaFusion's deep operational expertise in home infusion with CareCloud's technology and our AI Center of Excellence, exactly the kind of platform we are investing in, one designed to deliver measurable value to customers and to reflect the growing role of AI across our business."

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at carecloud.com.

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For additional information, please visit our website at carecloud.com. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud’s management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

About KabaFusion

KabaFusion is a national provider of chronic and acute infusion therapies. KabaFusion serves patients in 49 states through its nationwide network of home infusion pharmacies, ambulatory infusion suites, and home health agencies. KabaFusion was founded in 2010 by Chief Executive Officer Dr. Sohail Masood, a pioneer in patient-focused infusion therapies with more than 30 years of clinical experience. KabaFusion is dedicated to working proactively with patients, healthcare practitioners, and payors to provide comprehensive support before, during and after treatment. For more information, visit Kabafusion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

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Media Contacts for KabaFusion

Kelly Aldridge

SVP of Sales and Marketing

kaldridge@kabafusion.com

Media Contacts for CareCloud

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

nroth@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

ir@carecloud.com