Pura Stainless Introduces Upgraded Kids' Bottle Collars with Improved Venting, Added Comfort, and More

Santa Barbara, CA, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pura Stainless, creator of the world's first 100% plastic-free bottle system for babies, toddlers, children and adults, today announced an upgraded collar for its Kiki™ Kids Bottles and Big Mouth® Sport Bottles, delivering an even better drinking experience while maintaining the same safe, sustainable materials families have trusted for years.

The redesigned collar introduces thoughtful improvements inspired by everyday use. Enhanced venting allows air to flow more efficiently for smoother drinking, while a softer silicone touchpoint provides added comfort against little faces and mouths.

The new collar is fully compatible with Pura's patented Kiki™ Kids and Big Mouth® Sport bottles and lids, allowing families to enjoy the upgraded features without replacing the bottle they already own.

"Our goal has always been to continually improve the products families rely on every day," said Jen Moore, Founder and Vice President at Pura Stainless. "These new collars make our bottles even more comfortable and enjoyable to use, while staying true to what makes Pura different: a reusable bottle system that's completely free of plastic."

Unlike conventional reusable bottles that still rely on plastic lids or components, Pura's patented bottle system remains completely free of plastic, helping families reduce exposure without sacrificing convenience or durability. The new, patent pending collars maintain that same plastic-free promise, made entirely from food service-grade stainless steel and medical-grade, platinum-cured silicone.

The upgraded bottles are available now at www.purastainless.com.

About Pura Stainless

Pura Stainless created the world's first sustainable, reusable bottle system for babies, toddlers, children and adults that is 100% free of plastics of any kind. Designed to grow with every stage of life through interchangeable silicone tops, Pura products combine premium stainless steel construction with thoughtful innovation to provide a safer, more sustainable alternative for families worldwide.

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