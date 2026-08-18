Aspen Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Results

 | Source: Aspen Group Inc. Aspen Group Inc.

  • United States University revenue increased 5% during Fiscal 2026, driven by solid organic lead generation
  • Generated operating cash flow of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter, up from $0.6 million, enabling the resumption of marketing spend
  • Gross margin expanded by 533 bps to 76% in the fourth quarter, lifting full year gross margin to 75%
  • Fourth quarter net loss of $(4.3) million reflects two non-recurring non-cash charges totaling $3.2 million; Fiscal 2026 net loss was $(1.8) million  
  • Record fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million, up from $2.0 million; Fiscal 2026 Adjusted EBITDA reaches $10.6 million, a Company record, up from $5.7 million

PHOENIX, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (OTCQB: ASPU) (“AGI” or the “Company”), an education technology holding company, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, ended April 30, 2026.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Summary Results

 Three Months Ended April 30, Years Ended April 30,
$ in millions, except per share data 2026   2025   2026   2025 
Revenue$10.3  $11.6  $43.3  $45.3 
Gross Profit1$7.8  $8.2  $32.5  $31.3 
Gross Margin (%)1 76%  71%  75%  69%
Net Income (Loss)2$(4.3) $0.6  $(1.8) $(1.5)
Earnings (Loss) per Share - Basic$(0.14) $0.02  $(0.07) $(0.07)
Earnings (Loss) per Share - Diluted$(0.14) $0.01  $(0.07) $(0.07)
EBITDA3$(3.5) $1.7  $1.9  $2.9 
Adjusted EBITDA3$3.3  $2.0  $10.6  $5.7 

_______________________

1 GAAP gross profit calculation includes marketing, promotional and instructional costs, and amortization expense of $0.3 million and $0.4 million, and $1.5 million and $1.8 million, respectively for the three and twelve months ended April 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
2 See reconciliations of Net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA under “Non-GAAPFinancial Measures” starting on page 5 for details of the two non-recurring non-cash charges for lease impairments and changes in fair value of the put warrant liability included in Net income (loss).
3 Non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures under "Non-GAAPFinancial Measures" starting on page 5.

Matt LaVay, Chief Executive Officer of AGI, stated: "Our fourth quarter and Fiscal 2026 results provide further evidence that our restructuring initiatives have stabilized the business and established a more efficient operating model. Our improved cost structure has enabled the continued generation of operating cash flow. For Fiscal 2026, AGI generated $2.9 million of operating cash flow, a year-over-year improvement of $1.5 million. While our fourth quarter GAAP net loss was impacted by two non-recurring non-cash charges, our underlying financial performance remained strong as indicated by a Company record Adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 million.

"Importantly, during Fiscal 2026, United States University generated 5% revenue growth, driven primarily by solid organic lead generation. Beginning in the first quarter of Fiscal 2027, we resumed direct marketing spend funded by cash flow. Subject to the successful refinancing of our debt, we expect to further increase our marketing spend to support enrollment growth and strengthen our long-term growth prospects.

"In parallel, we negotiated a one-year extension of our existing debt facility with JGB Capital and continue to make progress toward its refinancing. With our improved operating cash flow, we are optimistic that we can complete a refinancing of our indebtedness. The planned merger of Aspen University and United States University continues to advance, with prospective Aspen University students increasingly enrolling in comparable United States University programs. We believe these initiatives, together with our streamlined operating model, position Aspen Group to enter Fiscal 2027 from a position of greater financial strength and a stronger foundation for long-term growth.”

Fiscal Q4 2026 Financial and Operational Results (compared to Fiscal Q4 2025)

Revenue declined by 11% to $10.3 million compared to $11.6 million which was primarily a result of our very limited maintenance marketing spend. The following table presents the Company’s revenue, both per subsidiary and total:

  
 Three Months Ended April 30,
  2026 $ Change % Change  2025
USU$6,930,929 $(241,070) (3)% $7,171,999
AU 3,327,785  (1,069,714) (24)%  4,397,499
Revenue$10,258,714 $(1,310,784) (11)% $11,569,498
            

United States University (“USU”) revenue declined modestly by 3% compared to the prior year period. Although overall enrollment levels reflect the impact of very limited maintenance marketing spend, enrollments increased sequentially due to strong organic leads during the quarter. Additionally, USU’s performance was supported by strong demand from existing students returning from inactive status and higher revenue per student driven by more students entering their second year of the MSN-FNP program, which includes clinical rotations, and by tuition increases.

Aspen University's (“AU”) revenue decline of $1.1 million, or 24%, is the result of the discontinuation of new student enrollments associated with the pending merger with USU and lower enrollments due to a maintenance level marketing spend starting in Fiscal 2023.

GAAP gross profit declined by $0.4 million to $7.8 million. Consolidated gross margin was 76% compared to 71%, AU's gross margin was 76% versus 67%, and USU's gross margin was 77% versus 74%. GAAP gross profit declined primarily due to lower consolidated revenue while gross margin improved on increased revenue per student combined with reduced cost of revenue at USU and AU driven by increased efficiencies in the use of faculty.

USU instructional costs and services represented 20% of USU revenue; and AU instructional costs and services represented 19% of AU revenue. Both USU and AU marketing and promotional costs represented less than 1% of revenue.

The following tables present the Company’s net income (loss), both per subsidiary and total:

 Three Months Ended April 30, 2026
 Consolidated AGI Corporate USU AU
Net income (loss)$(4,329,917) $(2,052,024) $1,381,652 $(3,659,545)
Net loss per share– Basic$(0.14)      
Net loss per share – Diluted$(0.14)      


 Three Months Ended April 30, 2025
 Consolidated AGI Corporate USU AU
Net income (loss)$616,848 $(1,870,177) $2,181,812 $305,213
Net earnings per share - Basic$0.02      
Net earnings per share - Diluted$0.01      
         

The Fiscal Q4 2026 net loss includes non-recurring non-cash charges related to right-of-use asset and tenant improvement impairments of $2.8 million and the fair value adjustment of the put warrant liability of $0.4 million. The impairments are the result of the fact that AU is no longer able to utilize space for BSN Pre-licensure operations due to the discontinuation of this program. The increase in the fair value of the put warrant liability is primarily due to the increase in the AGI common stock price from April 30, 2025 to April 30, 2026.

The following tables present the Company’s Non-GAAP measures, both per subsidiary and total. See reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures under “Non-GAAPFinancial Measures” starting on page 5.

 Three Months Ended April 30, 2026
 Consolidated AGI Corporate USU AU
EBITDA$(3,513,826) $(1,743,119) $1,560,023  $(3,330,730)
EBITDA Margin (34)% NM  23%  (100)%
Adjusted EBITDA$3,265,348  $(1,047,046) $2,925,060  $1,387,334 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 32% NM  42%  42%
        
NM – Not meaningful        
 Three Months Ended April 30, 2025
 Consolidated AGI Corporate USU AU
EBITDA$1,653,591  $(1,473,450) $2,332,479  $794,562 
EBITDA Margin 14% NM  33%  18%
Adjusted EBITDA$1,994,269  $(1,740,083) $2,563,845  $1,170,507 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17% NM  36%  27%
              

Adjusted EBITDA improved by $1.3 million primarily due to increased revenue per student at USU, increased instructional efficiencies at AU and USU and reduced general and administrative costs attributed to our restructurings.

Operating Metrics

New Student Enrollments

On a Company-wide basis, new student enrollments declined by 50% and were impacted by the ongoing maintenance level of marketing spend. Additionally, we discontinued the enrollment of new AU students because of the pending merger with USU.

New student enrollments for the past five quarters are shown below:

 Q4'25 Q1'26 Q2'26 Q3'26 Q4'26
USU258 280 310 228 258
Aspen University350 338 297 213 49
Total608 618 607 441 307
          

We anticipate USU student enrollments will increase in the first half of Fiscal 2027 due to a significant increase in marketing spend starting in Q1 Fiscal 2027 and prospective Aspen University students increasingly enrolling in comparable USU programs.

Total Active Student Body

AGI's active degree-seeking student body for the past five quarters, including USU and AU, is shown below:

 Q4'25 Q1'26 Q2'26 Q3'26 Q4'26
USU2,434 2,369 2,302 2,096 2,120
Aspen University3,375 3,140 2,771 2,386 1,956
Total5,809 5,509 5,073 4,482 4,076
          

Nursing Students

AGI’s nursing student body for the past five quarters is shown below:

 Q4'25 Q1'26 Q2'26 Q3'26 Q4'26
USU2,254 2,215 2,153 1,965 1,992
Aspen University2,606 2,418 2,122 1,815 1,472
Total4,860 4,633 4,275 3,780 3,464
          

Liquidity

The Fiscal Q4 2026 ending unrestricted cash balance was $0.9 million. As of August 14, 2026, the Company had $0.6 million of unrestricted cash on hand. In Q2 Fiscal 2026, we implemented a fifth restructuring plan that resulted in additional cash benefits for the Company starting in Q3 Fiscal 2026. The restructuring resulted in the elimination of approximately 75 positions within AU and AGI. The resulting additional ongoing quarterly compensation-related savings from the restructuring are approximately $1.5 million.

Our restructuring efforts were designed to achieve sustained operating cash flows, and the resumption of marketing spend in order to renew growth in our student body. The quarter generated operating cash flow of $1.0 million, which is the sixth consecutive quarter of operating cash flow. As a result of sustained operating cash flows, we resumed marketing spend in Q1 Fiscal 2027.

Cost reductions associated with the restructuring plans and other corporate cost reductions ensure that the Company will have sufficient cash to meet its working capital needs for the next 12 months.

Non-GAAP – Financial Measures

This press release includes both financial measures in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, as well as non-GAAP financial measures. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss), and cash flow from operating activities, liquidity or any other financial measures. They may not be indicative of the historical operating results of AGI nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our management uses and relies on EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that management, analysts, and shareholders benefit from referring to the following non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period-to-period after removing the impact of items that affect comparability. Our management recognizes that the non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations because of the excluded items described below.

We have included a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We believe that providing the non-GAAP financial measures, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps investors make comparisons between AGI and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measure and the corresponding GAAP measure provided by each company under applicable SEC rules.

AGI defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding: (1) provision for credit losses; (2) stock-based compensation; (3) charges from our put warrants; and (4) non-recurring charges. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA and of net income (loss) margin to the Adjusted EBITDA margin:

 Three Months Ended April 30, For the Years Ended April 30,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
Net income (loss)$(4,329,917) $616,848  $(1,836,698) $(1,544,892)
Interest expense, net 249,007   325,603   1,131,292   1,368,892 
Income tax expense (benefit) (20,480)  6,381   44,962   56,149 
Depreciation and amortization 587,564   704,759   2,516,592   3,055,568 
EBITDA (3,513,826)  1,653,591   1,856,148   2,935,717 
Provision for credit losses 3,408,643   600,000   4,758,643   1,950,000 
Stock-based compensation 77,472   (706,895)  148,235   (291,548)
Severance 81,692   13,876   404,980   135,526 
Impairments of right-of-use assets and tenant leasehold improvements 2,791,426      2,791,426   1,848,209 
Change in fair value of put warrant liability 374,748   433,697   374,748   (537,072)
Non-recurring charges (income) - Other 45,193      242,050   (387,298)
Adjusted EBITDA$3,265,348  $1,994,269  $10,576,230  $5,653,534 
                


Net income (loss) Margin(42)% 5% (4)% (3)%
EBITDA Margin(34)% 14% 4% 6%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin32% 17% 24% 12%
            

The following tables present a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA and of Net income (loss) margin to the Adjusted EBITDA margin by business unit:

  
 Three Months Ended April 30, 2026
 Consolidated AGI Corporate USU AU
Net income (loss)$(4,329,917) $(2,052,024) $1,381,652 $(3,659,545)
Interest expense (income), net 249,007   249,897     (890)
Income tax expense (benefit) (20,480)  (10,379)  17,356  (27,457)
Depreciation and amortization 587,564   69,387   161,015  357,162 
EBITDA (3,513,826)  (1,743,119)  1,560,023  (3,330,730)
Provision for credit losses 3,408,643      1,354,965  2,053,678 
Stock-based compensation 77,472   77,472      
Severance 81,692   79,567   2,125   
Impairments of right-of-use assets and tenant leasehold improvements 2,791,426   164,286     2,627,140 
Change in fair value of put warrant liability 374,748   374,748      
Non-recurring charges - Other 45,193      7,947  37,246 
Adjusted EBITDA$3,265,348  $(1,047,046) $2,925,060 $1,387,334 


Net income (loss) margin(42)% NM 20% (110)%
EBITDA margin(34)% NM 23% (100)%
Adjusted EBITDA margin32% NM 42% 42%

____________________
NM - Not meaningful

 Three Months Ended April 30, 2025
 Consolidated AGI Corporate USU AU
Net income (loss)$616,848  $(1,870,177) $2,181,812 $305,213 
Interest expense, net 325,603   325,603      
Income tax expense 6,381   2,369   50  3,962 
Depreciation and amortization 704,759   68,755   150,617  485,387 
EBITDA 1,653,591   (1,473,450)  2,332,479  794,562 
Provision for credit losses 600,000      225,000  375,000 
Stock-based compensation (706,895)  (705,230)  947  (2,612)
Severance 13,876   4,900   5,419  3,557 
Change in fair value of put warrant liability 433,697   433,697      
Adjusted EBITDA$1,994,269  $(1,740,083) $2,563,845 $1,170,507 


Net income (loss) margin5% NM 30% 7%
EBITDA margin14% NM 33% 18%
Adjusted EBITDA margin17% NM 36% 27%
           


 Year Ended April 30, 2026
 Consolidated AGI Corporate USU AU
Net income (loss)$(1,836,698) $(8,684,831) $9,193,233 $(2,345,100)
Interest expense (income), net 1,131,292   1,132,182     (890)
Income tax expense 44,962   3,993   22,218  18,751 
Depreciation and amortization 2,516,592   274,265   633,093  1,609,234 
EBITDA 1,856,148   (7,274,391)  9,848,544  (718,005)
Provision for credit losses 4,758,643      2,029,965  2,728,678 
Stock-based compensation 148,235   146,972   1,263   
Severance 404,980   216,041   8,775  180,164 
Impairments of right-of-use assets and tenant leasehold improvements 2,791,426   164,286     2,627,140 
Change in fair value of put warrant liability 374,748   374,748      
Non-recurring charges - Other 242,050   26,325   84,213  131,512 
Adjusted EBITDA$10,576,230  $(6,346,019) $11,972,760 $4,949,489 
               


Net income (loss) margin(4)% NM 33% (15)%
EBITDA margin4% NM 35% (5)%
Adjusted EBITDA margin24% NM 43% 33%
           


 Year Ended April 30, 2025
 Consolidated AGI Corporate USU AU
Net income (loss)$(1,544,892) $(8,896,051) $8,672,299 $(1,321,140)
Interest expense, net 1,368,892   1,368,892      
Income tax expense 56,149   7,690   5,296  43,163 
Depreciation and amortization 3,055,568   292,018   584,219  2,179,331 
EBITDA 2,935,717   (7,227,451)  9,261,814  901,354 
Provision for credit losses 1,950,000      900,000  1,050,000 
Stock-based compensation (291,548)  (304,375)  5,013  7,814 
Severance 135,526   18,472   34,895  82,159 
Impairments of right-of-use assets and tenant leasehold improvements 1,848,209        1,848,209 
Change in fair value of put warrant liability (537,072)  (537,072)     
Non-recurring income - Other (387,298)       (387,298)
Adjusted EBITDA$5,653,534  $(8,050,426) $10,201,722 $3,502,238 


Net income (loss) margin(3)% NM 32% (7)%
EBITDA margin6% NM 34% 5%
Adjusted EBITDA margin12% NM 38% 19%
           

Definitions

EBITDA Margin – is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin – is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

We believe EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful for management, analysts and investors as these measures allow for a more meaningful comparison between our performance and that of our competitors. EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin have certain limitations in that they do not take into account the impact to our consolidated statement of operations of certain expenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including our expectations that we will refinance our debt, and following that event we will see increased marketing spend and enrollment growth in 2027. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the continued demand of nursing students for the new programs, student attrition, national and local economic factors including the impact of international conflicts including the war in Iran and tariffs on the economy and affordability in general, competition from nursing schools in local markets, the competitive impact from the trend of major non-profit universities using online education and consolidation among our competitors, the impact, if any from any future U.S. government shutdowns, and our ability to reach an agreement with another lender which will permit us to refinance our outstanding Convertible Debentures. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again.

Investor Relations Contact

Kim Rogers
Managing Director
Hayden IR
385-831-7337 
Kim@HaydenIR.com

GAAP Financial Statements

ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
  
 April 30,
  2026   2025 
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$860,384  $736,871 
Restricted cash 462,898   338,002 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,913,937 and $5,731,139, respectively 12,751,986   17,167,346 
Prepaid expenses 394,688   443,366 
Other current assets 513,486   518,171 
Total current assets 14,983,442   19,203,756 
    
Property and equipment:   
Computer equipment and hardware 799,250   894,251 
Furniture and fixtures 1,974,271   1,974,271 
Leasehold improvements 4,471,740   5,621,087 
Instructional equipment 506,664   529,299 
Software 5,833,430   7,527,066 
  13,585,355   16,545,974 
Accumulated depreciation and amortization (9,288,001)  (9,907,309)
Property and equipment, net 4,297,354   6,638,665 
Goodwill 5,011,432   5,011,432 
Intangible assets 7,900,000   7,900,000 
Courseware and accreditation, net 191,212   256,994 
Long-term contractual accounts receivable 23,813,441   19,846,823 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,467,641   7,250,407 
Deposits and other assets 497,355   657,850 
Total assets$60,161,877  $66,765,927 
        

(Continued)


ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
  
 April 30,
  2026   2025 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity   
Liabilities:   
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable$3,133,698  $2,055,173 
Accrued expenses 2,375,663   2,483,520 
Advances on tuition 1,258,459   2,235,332 
Deferred tuition 2,190,378   2,535,533 
Due to students 2,055,477   2,115,581 
Operating lease obligations, current portion 3,308,872   2,811,471 
Debt, current portion 1,400,000   2,000,000 
Other current liabilities 93,504   185,296 
Total current liabilities 15,816,051   16,421,906 
    
Long-term debt, net 3,930,844   5,224,524 
Operating lease obligations, less current portion 9,089,806   12,398,678 
Warrant liabilities 1,802,269   1,427,521 
Other long-term liabilities 327,402   327,402 
Total liabilities 30,966,372   35,800,031 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 10,000 issued and outstanding at both April 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively 10   10 
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 85,000,000 shares authorized, 31,744,718 and 28,389,531 issued and outstanding at April 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively 31,745   28,390 
Additional paid-in capital 122,215,485   122,152,533 
Accumulated deficit (93,051,735)  (91,215,037)
Total stockholders’ equity 29,195,505   30,965,896 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$60,161,877  $66,765,927 
        


ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
  
 April 30,
  2026   2025 
Revenue, net$43,308,522  $45,302,082 
    
Operating expenses:   
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 9,336,768   12,190,949 
General and administrative 24,179,297   26,889,423 
Impairments of right-of-use assets and tenant leasehold improvements 2,791,426   1,848,209 
Loss on asset dispositions 12,101   35,984 
Provision for credit losses 4,758,643   1,950,000 
Depreciation and amortization 2,516,592   3,055,568 
Total operating expenses 43,594,827   45,970,133 
    
Operating loss (286,305)  (668,051)
    
Other income (expense):   
Interest expense (1,132,182)  (1,368,892)
Change in fair value of put warrant liability (374,748)  537,072 
Other income, net 1,499   11,128 
Total other expense, net (1,505,431)  (820,692)
    
Loss before income taxes (1,791,736)  (1,488,743)
    
Income tax expense 44,962   56,149 
    
Net loss (1,836,698)  (1,544,892)
    
Dividends attributable to preferred stock (396,068)  (370,600)
    
Net loss available to common stockholders$(2,232,766) $(1,915,492)
    
Per share information available to common stockholders:   
Loss per share - Basic and diluted$(0.07) $(0.07)
    
Weighted average number of common stock outstanding:   
Basic and diluted 30,311,486   27,140,245 
        


ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
YEARS ENDEDAPRIL 30, 2026AND2025
          
 Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional
Paid-In
Capital
 Accumulated
Deficit
 Total
Stockholders'
Equity
 Shares Amount Shares Amount   
Balance as of April 30, 202410,000 $10 25,701,603 $25,702 $121,921,048  $(89,670,145) $32,276,615 
Stock-based compensation       256,786      256,786 
Common stock issued for vested restricted stock units   340,516  341  (341)      
Amortization of warrant-based cost issued for services       7,000      7,000 
Warrants issued in connection with the 15% Debentures Amendment #6       12,965      12,965 
Common Stock issued for accrued dividends   2,347,412  2,347  325,678      328,025 
Accrued dividends       (370,603)     (370,603)
Net loss          (1,544,892)  (1,544,892)
Balance as of April 30, 202510,000 $10 28,389,531 $28,390 $122,152,533  $(91,215,037) $30,965,896 
Stock-based compensation       148,235      148,235 
Common stock issued for vested restricted stock units   305,169  305  (305)      
Common stock issued for services   250,000  250  (250)      
Common Stock issued for accrued dividends   2,800,018  2,800  311,340      314,140 
Accrued dividends       (396,068)     (396,068)
Net loss          (1,836,698)  (1,836,698)
Balance as of April 30, 202610,000 $10 31,744,718 $31,745 $122,215,485  $(93,051,735) $29,195,505 
                      


ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
  
 Years Ended April 30,
  2026   2025 
Cash flows from operating activities:   
Net loss$(1,836,698) $(1,544,892)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Provision for credit losses 4,758,643   1,950,000 
Depreciation and amortization 2,516,592   3,055,568 
Stock-based compensation 148,235   256,786 
Change in fair value of put warrant liability 374,748   (537,072)
Amortization of warrant-based cost    7,000 
Amortization of debt issuance costs 106,321   53,160 
Loss on asset dispositions 12,101   35,984 
Non-cash lease benefit (1,294,903)  (318,971)
Impairments of right-of-use assets and tenant leasehold improvements 2,791,426   1,848,209 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable (4,309,901)  (1,744,612)
Prepaid expenses 48,678   59,385 
Other current assets 4,685   1,267,450 
Deposits and other assets 160,495   61,038 
Accounts payable 1,078,525   (256,187)
Accrued expenses (189,785)  (396,958)
Due to students (60,104)  (442,911)
Advances on tuition and deferred tuition (1,322,028)  (2,141,182)
Other current liabilities (91,792)  98,801 
Other long-term liabilities    39,472 
Net cash provided by operating activities 2,895,238   1,350,068 
    
Cash flows from investing activities:   
Purchases of courseware and accreditation (61,133)  (57,210)
Purchases of property and equipment (585,696)  (960,969)
Net cash used in investing activities (646,829)  (1,018,179)
    
Cash flows from financing activities:   
Repayment of portion of 15% Senior Secured Debentures (2,000,000)  (1,721,066)
Payments of debt issuance costs    (155,377)
Net cash used in financing activities (2,000,000)  (1,876,443)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 248,409   (1,544,554)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 1,074,873   2,619,427 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year$1,323,282  $1,074,873 
        

(Continued)

ASPEN GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)
  
 Years Ended April 30,
  2026  2025
    
Supplemental disclosure cash flow information:   
Cash paid for interest$1,025,861 $1,315,733
Cash paid for income taxes$66,975 $56,149
    
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:   
Accrued dividends$184,341 $102,412
Common stock issued for accrued dividends$314,140 $328,025
Relative fair value of warrants issued as part of the 15% Senior Secured Debentures$ $12,965
      

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the accompanying consolidated balance sheet to the total amounts shown in the accompanying consolidated statements of cash flows:

 April 30,
  2026  2025
Cash and cash equivalents$860,384 $736,871
Restricted cash 462,898  338,002
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$1,323,282 $1,074,873



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