Bird Lovers Prepare to Celebrate National Pet Bird Day on September 17

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As National Pet Bird Day approaches on September 17, 2026, the Bird Enjoyment & Advantage Koalition (BEAK) is inviting bird owners and enthusiasts across the country to join in celebrating the unique joys and benefits of sharing life with a companion bird.

Established in 2019 by BEAK — a coalition of bird product manufacturers, retailers and associations dedicated to promoting responsible bird ownership and supporting the growth of the companion bird community — National Pet Bird Day honors the many ways birds enrich our lives while helping educate the public about the care, commitment and lifelong responsibilities that come with bird ownership.

“Through National Pet Bird Day, BEAK and MyBird are helping more people discover the rewards of bird ownership while ensuring they have access to the information and resources needed to care for their pets responsibly,” said Mike Karsting, Senior VP of the World Pet Association (WPA). “We’re proud to see this celebration continue to grow as more bird lovers come together to share their experiences and passion for these incredible animals.”

As part of this year’s celebration, MyBird will once again host its popular annual photo contest, which has been reimagined as the “Feathered Favorites Contest.” The refreshed format is designed to showcase the many qualities that make companion birds so special, from their beauty and intelligence to their unique personalities and the bonds they share with their human families. Additional details, prizes and entry information will be announced soon at MyBird.org.

Throughout the weeks leading up to National Pet Bird Day, bird lovers can also look forward to special content and opportunities to celebrate their feathered companions through MyBird’s website, social media channels and email newsletters. Many BEAK member retailers and manufacturers will also participate through special promotions and National Pet Bird Day-themed activities.

BEAK and MyBird remain committed to fostering interest in pet birds while promoting responsible ownership and lifelong care. At MyBird.org, which receives over 500,000 visitors each year, current and prospective bird owners can access a wealth of free resources, including an interactive Bird Matchmaker Quiz that helps users identify bird species that may fit their lifestyle and experience level. The site also features expert-backed articles and bird care tips, species-specific profiles, enrichment guides, and locator tools that help users find birds available for adoption or purchase, avian veterinarians, bird clubs, avian boarding facilities and other valuable resources.

Bird enthusiasts are encouraged to join the celebration by sharing photos, videos and stories of their feathered companions on social media using the hashtag #NationalPetBirdDay.

Stay connected with the latest National Pet Bird Day news by following @MyBird on Facebook and @MyRightBird on Instagram. To learn more about BEAK, MyBird and National Pet Bird Day, visit MyBird.org.

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