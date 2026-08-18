ACMA’s Data Provides The Critical Data Layer Pharmaceutical Companies Need Now More Than Ever

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA), a global leader in life sciences accreditation, certification and professional training for the pharmaceutical industry, has spent years accumulating a potentially valuable AI asset: specialized Medical Affairs data paired with the professional expertise needed to understand, interpret and apply it. As artificial intelligence moves deeper into healthcare and pharmaceuticals, that combination could represent a critical intelligence layer that AI models alone cannot easily replicate.

As AI moves from retrieving information toward performing increasingly specialized tasks, the value of having the right data—and the expertise to put it into context—is becoming increasingly important.

Through years of educating, certifying and establishing standards for Medical Affairs and life-sciences professionals, ACMA has accumulated specialized data and deep subject-matter expertise around how pharmaceutical professionals operate—from scientific exchange and evidence interpretation to professional standards, compliance boundaries, escalation, documentation and real-world decision-making.

“The next generation of healthcare AI will require more than access to medical knowledge,” said Dr. William Soliman, Founder and CEO of ACMA. “It will require specialized data and the domain expertise necessary to understand how that information should be applied responsibly in the real world.”

The distinction is particularly clear in Medical Affairs, where Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs) operate at the intersection of scientific evidence, healthcare professionals, pharmaceutical companies and regulatory requirements.

An AI model can ingest virtually everything publicly available about a pharmaceutical product. Translating that information into appropriate real-world behavior, however, requires an understanding of what an experienced MSL should say, do, avoid, escalate or document during an interaction with a healthcare professional.

The first problem requires information. The second requires professional intelligence.

As AI evolves from retrieving medical information to supporting specialized healthcare workflows, this distinction could have implications across scientific exchange, medical insight generation, evidence interpretation, professional training, compliance and risk management. In these environments, the usefulness of AI may depend not only on the information available to a model, but on the professional context surrounding it.

The implications extend well beyond Medical Affairs. Across healthcare and life sciences, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical associations, accreditation bodies and other specialized organizations have accumulated decades of proprietary information, institutional knowledge and professional standards. Much of that information was never collected with artificial intelligence in mind, but it may now take on new value as AI becomes more sophisticated.

Organizations that once viewed their specialized information primarily as an operational, educational or professional asset may increasingly recognize its potential as an AI asset—particularly when paired with the experts who understand its context, limitations and real-world application.

As healthcare AI becomes more sophisticated, the competitive race may have less to do with who has the largest model and more to do with who has access to the specialized intelligence that makes those models useful in the real world.

The next AI gold rush may not belong to whoever has the most data. It may belong to those who know what that data means.

About the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA)

The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) is the global leader in life sciences accreditation, certification, and professional training, setting the gold standard for excellence across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. Through its flagship Board Certified Medical Affairs Specialist (BCMAS®) program and Prior Authorization Certified Specialist (PACS) program for reimbursement professionals across the U.S., ACMA empowers pharmaceutical industry professionals to excel in the age of artificial intelligence, equipping them with the AI literacy, compliance insight, and scientific acumen needed to drive innovation responsibly into the next century. Recognized by industry leaders, academic institutions, and regulatory stakeholders, ACMA continues to redefine what it means to be a future-ready, AI-enabled medical science liaison committed to advancing standards, elevating trust, and shaping the future of global healthcare. For more information, visit acmalifesciences.org.

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