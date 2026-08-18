Purecore Commences Trading on OTCQB to Expand US Investor Access

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) (FSE: J8Y) (OTCQB: PPURF) ("Purecore" or the "Company") announces that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "PPURF".

Highlights

Purecore common shares now trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol "PPURF". The Canadian Securities Exchange remains the primary listing, where shares continue to trade under "PURE".

Shares trade in Canadian dollars on the CSE and in U.S. dollars on the OTCQB, during Canadian and U.S. market hours.

No capital was raised and no new shares were issued in connection with the listing. The Company's issued and outstanding share count is unchanged.

OTCQB quotation enables U.S. broker-dealer participation and Blue Sky recognition in a number of U.S. states, allowing the Company's shares to be offered to retail and institutional investors in those states.

Management Commentary

Peter Berdusco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Purecore Metals, commented:

"The United States imports the large majority of the uranium its reactors run on, and its utilities are sitting on 184 million pounds of unfilled requirements through 2034. Canada is already the largest supplier filling that gap. We hold an option on 35,029 hectares in the tier one Athabasca Basin. Our discovery and development success would directly impact U.S. supply markets and U.S. investors. Listing on the OTCQB puts our shares in front of these investors in their own currency, on their own market hours, without issuing an additional share to do it."

Details

Quotation on the OTCQB establishes a U.S. dollar market for Purecore shares alongside the Company's primary Canadian listing. The Company has applied for eligibility with the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and expects a determination in the coming weeks. DTC eligibility supports electronic clearing and settlement of shares through U.S. brokerage accounts. There is no assurance that DTC eligibility will be granted.

The listing is non-dilutive. Purecore did not issue securities, raise capital, or alter its capital structure to qualify.

U.S. Market Context

The listing follows a period of increased U.S. policy attention on domestic nuclear capacity and on uranium supply from allied jurisdictions. U.S. federal executive targets call for quadrupling domestic nuclear capacity. At the same time, U.S. civilian utilities carry 184 million pounds U₃O₈e of unfilled requirements for the 2025 to 2034 period, against a maximum anticipated market need of 418 million pounds.

That demand is met largely from outside the United States. Domestic origin material accounted for 8% of uranium delivered to U.S. reactors in 2024. Canada was the largest single supplier at 18.6 million pounds, or 36% of deliveries. Russian sanctions and export restrictions have compressed the alternatives further, and the U.S. importer waiver expires at the end of 2027.

The result is sustained U.S. attention on Canadian uranium projects and on the companies advancing them. Purecore's OTCQB listing establishes a U.S. dollar market for its shares in the jurisdiction where that demand originates.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, 2024 Uranium Marketing Annual Report (Form EIA-858). Figures compiled in the Purecore Uranium Industry Data Report, August 2026.

Asset Base

Purecore holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Yurchison Uranium Property, a 35,029-hectare property located in the Wollaston Domain in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, and owns a 100% interest in the Bankier Property, a critical minerals project in British Columbia.

Purecore's investor materials, including the current corporate presentation, are available at www.purecoremetals.com .

About Purecore Metals Inc.

Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) (FSE: J8Y) (OTCQB: PPURF) is a Canadian critical minerals company building a uranium and copper portfolio focused on the long-term global expansion of electricity demand driven by AI data centres. Purecore is dedicated to solving the critical supply bottleneck limiting nuclear expansion by applying advanced technology from resource discovery through recovery. For more information, visit www.purecoremetals.com .

Contact



investors@purecoremetals.com

1.877.844.4661

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Peter Berdusco

President and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the OTCQB listing, the Company's ability to obtain DTC eligibility and the timing of any such determination, the Company's exploration plans, and expectations regarding U.S. nuclear policy, electricity demand and uranium markets. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management considers reasonable as at the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These include, among others, the Company's ability to satisfy the conditions of the Yurchison option agreement, exploration results, market conditions, changes in government policy, and continued eligibility for quotation on the OTCQB. Purecore holds an option to acquire an interest in the Yurchison Uranium Property and holds no ownership interest in the property as at the date of this release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law. All currency amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.