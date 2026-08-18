New ETF Alert: GraniteShares US 100 Autocallable Income ETF (Ticker IACL)

IACL seeks monthly income (Targeting to Yield 5% + SOFR) through a continuously refreshed, laddered portfolio of autocallable positions on the Bloomberg US Tech VolMax 35 Index — GraniteShares' first autocallable ETF built on an index of autocalls.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares, an independent ETF issuer, today announced the launch of the GraniteShares US 100 Autocallable Income ETF (ticker: IACL), the firm's first autocallable ETF built on a broad-market index. IACL aims to replicate the performance of the Bloomberg US 100 Autocallable 65-40 Series Total Return Index. IACL begins trading August 18, 2026, on CBOE BZX Exchange, Inc.

Each autocall:

Aims to yield 5.00% over SOFR, and pay a monthly coupon subject to a 65% coupon barrier (will pay as long as the reference index doesn’t drop by more than 35%);

Are callable after 12 months at a 100% callable barrier;

Have a 5-year maturity with a 60% capital protection. If the reference drops by more than 60% over 5 years, the affected autocall is exposed to a geared losses (~2.5x the decline beyond the 60% decline)





“Our goal with IACL wasn't to build the highest-yielding autocallable ETF on the market, It was to take a more measured approach to the autocallable structure,” said Will Rhind, Founder and CEO of GraniteShares. “The 40% Risk Strike gives this Fund one of the deepest principal buffers in the category: the Reference Index has to fall 60% from an autocall's starting level before principal is at risk, a 25-point cushion below where coupons can pause. That depth is a deliberate design choice - we built IACL with the aim to promote NAV stability, diversify investors income streams and potentially generate a consistent level of monthly income.”

“The Bloomberg US 100 Autocallable 65-40 Series Index brings the rigor, transparency and rules-based methodology investors expect from Bloomberg Indices to the autocallable market,” said Umesh Gajria, Head of Multi-Asset Indices, Bloomberg Index Services Limited. “We're pleased to see that systematic, rules-based approach delivered to investors through IACL in an exchange-traded format.”

Terms of Each Autocallable Position

Coupon Rate 5.00% fixed + SOFR, paid monthly Coupon Barrier 65% of strike — coupon pauses below this level Autocall Barrier 100% of strike — called at par above this level, post 11-month non-call period Maturity Barrier 40% of strike (60% capital protection) — principal protected in full unless breached at maturity Non-Call Period / Maturity 11 months / 5 years (60 monthly dates) Laddering Cadence New tranche daily, capped at 2.5% of notional/day



Fund Details

FUND GraniteShares US 100 Autocallable Income ETF Ticker IACL Investment Adviser GraniteShares Advisors LLC Income Distribution Monthly (targeted) Tracking Index Bloomberg US 100 Autocallable 65-40 Series Total Return Index (BTA6540T) Reference Index Bloomberg US Tech VolMax 35 Index (BMXTEQ35), built on the Bloomberg US 100 Index Index Administrator Bloomberg Index Services Limited (BISL) Exchange CBOE BZX Exchange, Inc



About GraniteShares

GraniteShares, headquartered in New York City, creates and manages ETFs across U.S., U.K., German, French, and Italian exchanges. Founded in 2016 by Will Rhind, the firm managed $14.5 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026, with products spanning leveraged single-stock ETFs, YieldBOOST™ income ETFs, autocallable ETFs, gold, commodities, and core equity strategies.

For more information, visit graniteshares.com.

Media Contact: (844) 476-8747 | info@graniteshares.com | graniteshares.com/etfs/iacl

Definitions: Coupon Barrier: the Reference Index level that must be met on an observation date for that period's coupon to pay. Autocall Barrier: the level that, if reached, triggers early redemption at par and ends future coupons on that tranche. Risk Strike: the level observed at maturity that determines principal protection; below it, that tranche is exposed to geared losses.

RISK FACTORS AND IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a Prospectus. Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective or make any distributions. There is no assurance that the Fund’s investment strategy will be successful, and investors may lose some or all of their investment.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to generate income by providing exposure to autocallable-linked derivatives tied to an index. The Fund does not invest directly in the underlying stock, and investors will not receive dividends or other distributions from that stock. Autocallables are complex financial instruments that combine derivative features and may be difficult to understand. Investors who do not fully understand how these instruments work or who are unable to actively monitor their investments should not invest in the Fund.

Autocallables are structured products that may pay periodic income, referred to as a coupon, if certain conditions are met. These payments are not guaranteed and depend on the performance of the underlying stock. The Weighted Average Coupon refers to the average expected coupon across the Fund’s autocallable positions based on their relative size, but it is not a guaranteed yield and may change over time. The Coupon Barrier is the predefined level of the underlying stock that must be met for a coupon to be paid on an observation date; if the underlying stock falls below this level, no coupon will be paid for that period. The Autocallable Barrier is the level at which the instrument may be automatically redeemed prior to maturity if the underlying stock reaches or exceeds that level on an observation date, resulting in the return of principal and termination of future coupon payments.

The Maturity Barrier is the level observed at maturity that determines downside protection; if the underlying stock is below this level, investors may be exposed to the full negative performance of the underlying stock and could lose a significant portion or all of their investment.

The Fund’s returns are linked to the performance of autocallable derivatives and are therefore subject to Autocallable Structure Risk, which refers to the possibility that coupon payments may not be made, that instruments may be redeemed early, or that investors may be exposed to full downside losses depending on market conditions and the path of the underlying stock’s performance. The Fund is also subject to Derivatives Risk, which refers to the risks associated with investing in financial instruments such as swaps and options, including increased volatility, imperfect correlation with the underlying asset, counterparty risk, liquidity risk, and the potential for losses greater than the initial investment.

Because the Fund’s performance is tied to an index, it is subject to Single Issuer Risk, which refers to the increased sensitivity to company-specific events that may result in higher volatility compared to diversified investments. The Fund may also be subject to Concentration Risk, which refers to the risk of focusing investments in a particular industry or sector, making the Fund more vulnerable to sector-specific developments. In addition, the Fund is classified as non-diversified and is subject to Non-Diversification Risk, which refers to the risk that the Fund may invest a larger portion of its assets in fewer instruments, increasing the impact of any single investment on overall performance.

As an exchange-traded fund, the Fund is subject to ETF Risks, which include the risk that shares may trade at a premium or discount to net asset value (NAV), that liquidity may depend on market makers and authorized participants, and that trading costs such as bid-ask spreads may reduce returns.

In certain market conditions, trading in Fund shares may be halted or become less efficient.

The Fund seeks to provide income; however, distributions are not guaranteed and may vary significantly from period to period. The Fund is subject to Distribution Risk, which refers to the possibility that the Fund may not make distributions or that distributions may include return of capital, thereby reducing the Fund’s NAV over time. The Fund is also subject to NAV Erosion Risk, which refers to the decline in the Fund’s net asset value as a result of repeated distributions.

While autocallables may provide limited downside protection under certain conditions, if the underlying index declines below the Maturity Barrier, the Fund may be exposed to losses comparable to a direct investment in the stock. Market volatility and adverse conditions may significantly impact the Fund’s ability to generate income or preserve capital.

The Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. GraniteShares is not affiliated with ALPS Distributors, Inc. ©2026 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved.