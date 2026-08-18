Fluke Empowers Calibration Laboratories with CalStudio Conduit and Intelligent Workflow Automation

Everett, Washington, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibration laboratories are under growing pressure to do more with fewer resources while managing disconnected systems, manual workflows and increasing compliance demands. To address these challenges, Fluke today announced the latest release of CalStudio, headlined by CalStudio Conduit, a no-code workflow and integration platform that connects calibration data with hundreds of business applications. The new capabilities help laboratories automate workflows, reduce manual effort and improve productivity without the need for custom software development.



Rather than forcing customers into a single monolithic platform, CalStudio Conduit is designed to integrate with the business systems organizations already use. Customers can automate approvals, synchronize data, enforce business rules and eliminate repetitive manual tasks while maintaining the flexibility to tailor workflows to their own operations.

For example, CalStudio Conduit makes it easier for laboratories to automate common processes that would otherwise require manual intervention or custom software development. For example, when a calibration job is completed and a device is found to be out of tolerance, CalStudio can automatically trigger an email notifying the customer so they can take the appropriate action. Similarly, when equipment is returned from calibration, CalStudio can automatically update business systems such as SAP or Oracle with the equipment’s next calibration due date, eliminating manual data entry and helping ensure critical information stays current across systems.

The latest release of CalStudio also extends that focus on efficiency to the physical tools and equipment that support laboratory operations. Tool Crib addresses the costly, time-consuming challenge of managing shared tools and test equipment by giving organizations visibility into who has equipment, monitoring checkout history and tracking when items are due back. Developed in response to customer feedback, this new capability helps reduce misplaced or unavailable equipment, minimize time spent searching for tools and improve utilization of shared assets. Additional enhancements include granular location asset management for tracking equipment across facilities, rooms and storage locations, as well as usability improvements that simplify calibration procedure authoring and help technicians work more efficiently.



“Calibration laboratories are entering a new era where digital connectivity, automation and flexibility are essential to improving efficiency and meeting evolving business demands, said Vineet Thuvara, Chief Product Officer at Fluke. “Working closely with our customers, we developed CalStudio Conduit to help laboratories automate workflows, connect critical data and gain greater visibility into their operations. By delivering a flexible platform that works with the systems organizations already use, CalStudio enables laboratories to modernize today while building the foundation for the future of calibration management.”



New CalStudio Features Enable Smarter, More Efficient Calibration Management:

CalStudio Conduit: A low-code workflow automation and integration platform that connects CalStudio with hundreds of business applications, enabling laboratories to automate processes, synchronize data and eliminate repetitive manual tasks without custom software development.

A low-code workflow automation and integration platform that connects CalStudio with hundreds of business applications, enabling laboratories to automate processes, synchronize data and eliminate repetitive manual tasks without custom software development. Tool Crib: A customer-driven capability that helps organizations track shared tools, monitor checkout history and improve accountability, reducing the time and cost associated with lost or misplaced equipment.

A customer-driven capability that helps organizations track shared tools, monitor checkout history and improve accountability, reducing the time and cost associated with lost or misplaced equipment. Advanced Location Asset Management: Provides detailed, hierarchical tracking of assets across facilities, buildings, rooms and storage locations, helping technicians quickly locate critical equipment and improve asset visibility.

Provides detailed, hierarchical tracking of assets across facilities, buildings, rooms and storage locations, helping technicians quickly locate critical equipment and improve asset visibility. Enhanced Procedure Authoring and User Experience: Simplifies the creation and management of calibration procedures with a more intuitive interface, reducing administrative effort and helping technicians work more efficiently.

To learn more about the latest release of CalStudio, please visit Fluke Calibration YouTube channel or visit CalStudio Calibration Management Software.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

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FLUKE is a registered trademark of Fluke Corporation. For more information, visit the Fluke website.

Q: What is CalStudio?

CalStudio is Fluke's calibration management software platform that helps organizations manage calibration workflows, equipment, assets and compliance activities from a single solution. It enables calibration laboratories to streamline operations, improve asset visibility and maintain accurate records while integrating with existing business systems. The latest release expands these capabilities with workflow automation, business system integrations and enhanced asset management.



The latest CalStudio release introduces powerful new capabilities that streamline calibration management and improve operational efficiency, including no-code workflow automation and third-party integrations, tool crib and asset location management, an enhanced calibration procedure authoring experience, and customer-driven enhancements that address real-world operational needs.



The latest CalStudio release helps calibration laboratories boost productivity, reduce manual effort and gain greater operational control by automating workflows, integrating seamlessly with existing business systems, and supporting configurable processes tailored to each organization's needs. Enhanced tool and asset tracking improves visibility and accountability, while simplified calibration procedures reduce administrative work so technicians can focus on higher-value tasks.

Q: What are the major new features in the latest CalStudio release?

Q: What are the key benefits of the new CalStudio release for customers?

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