Rocket Doctor Enters New Strategic Network Agreement in California to Expand Access Across Multiple U.S. Healthcare Channels

Agreement provides Rocket Doctor access across five network channels, including commercial healthcare, Medicare Advantage, workers’ compensation and auto medical.





National network serves more than 700 health plans, over 100,000 employers and approximately 60 million consumers, creating a broad pathway for eligible patients to access physician-led care.





Agreement establishes a contracted entry point into California’s workers’ compensation market while supporting Rocket Doctor’s strategy to expand reimbursed care across the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. ( CSE: AIDR , OTC: AIRDF , Frankfurt: 939 ) (“Rocket Doctor AI” or the “Company”) today announced that doctors using the digital health platform and marketplace of its wholly owned subsidiary, Rocket Doctor Inc., has entered into a strategic provider network agreement with a leading national technology-enabled network solutions partner, expanding access to physician-led care across multiple healthcare and insurance channels in California.

Unlike traditional payer agreements focused on a single line of business, the agreement provides Rocket Doctor with participation across five network channels: Primary, Complementary, Workers’ Compensation, Auto Medical and Medicare Advantage. Through these networks, Rocket Doctor can participate with upstream insurers, employer health plans and other healthcare organizations that access the network and its contracted provider rates, subject to applicable participation, eligibility and benefit requirements.

The national network serves more than 700 health plans, over 100,000 employers and approximately 60 million consumers, with approximately 1.4 million contracted providers. Through a single agreement, Rocket Doctor establishes a pathway to participate across a broad range of healthcare and reimbursement channels without requiring separate network agreements with each participating downstream organization. The agreement became effective on July 1, 2026, and has an initial one-year term with automatic annual renewals.

“This agreement is particularly exciting because of the breadth of access it creates through a single relationship,” said Dr. William Cherniak, Co-Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. “As we continue to scale in California, expanding beyond traditional health insurance into areas such as workers’ compensation and auto medical creates new opportunities for physicians to reach patients who need timely care. It is another important step toward building a diversified and sustainable reimbursement infrastructure around physician-led virtual care.”



For Rocket Doctor, the agreement represents an expansion of its U.S. reimbursement strategy beyond traditional commercial and government-sponsored health insurance. In addition to commercial healthcare and Medicare Advantage, the agreement establishes contracted access to workers’ compensation and auto medical markets, creating additional channels through which physicians using Rocket Doctor’s technology and systems may deliver reimbursed care.

The agreement is particularly relevant to Rocket Doctor’s care model in California. Applicable California telehealth requirements incorporated into the agreement support reimbursement for covered services delivered through telehealth, helping Rocket Doctor provide physician-led virtual care through established reimbursement networks.

The agreement also establishes a new contracted entry point for Rocket Doctor into California’s workers’ compensation market. California’s workers’ compensation framework supports the delivery and reimbursement of eligible healthcare services through telehealth, creating an additional opportunity for Rocket Doctor to support patients requiring timely assessment, treatment, and follow-up care.

The agreement represents another milestone in Rocket Doctor’s U.S. commercialization strategy as the Company continues to expand its physician network, reimbursement infrastructure and patient access across key markets. By establishing access to multiple lines of business through a single network agreement, Rocket Doctor is diversifying its potential sources of reimbursed patient encounters while creating additional opportunities for utilization and long-term growth.



About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:

www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io

For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic network agreement with its national network solutions partner, the anticipated access to and utilization of five network channels (including commercial healthcare, Medicare Advantage, workers' compensation and auto medical), the anticipated breadth and depth of patient and payer access through the network, the anticipated growth in reimbursed patient encounters, the Company's continued growth in the United States, the ability of the Company to expand its physician network and reimbursement infrastructure across key markets, the positioning of Rocket Doctor Practice Group as a participant across multiple lines of business through a single network agreement, and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include the risk that the network agreement may not generate the anticipated patient encounters or reimbursement outcomes, the risk that downstream insurers, employer health plans or other organizations may not access the network or its contracted provider rates in the anticipated manner, risks relating to applicable participation, eligibility and benefit requirements under the agreement, risks relating to healthcare regulation (including telehealth requirements) in California and other U.S. jurisdictions, risks relating to the workers' compensation fee schedule and applicable reimbursement requirements, and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.