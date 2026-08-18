MAX Power President Chad Levesque to Present Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery at Image ’26 in Houston

MAX Power is presenting Canada’s first confirmed Natural Hydrogen system at one of the world’s premier gatherings of geoscientists, energy professionals and industry leaders in the city widely known as the Energy Capital of the world.

Video: The Time is Now

https://youtu.be/TKnEnBEQ0TM

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that President and Director Chad Levesque will present at IMAGE ’26 – International Meeting for Applied Geoscience & Energy, being held August 17–20, 2026, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. In a presentation scheduled for Wednesday, August 19, Mr. Levesque will provide an overview of Canada’s first confirmed Natural Hydrogen system at the Lawson Complex in south-central Saskatchewan and ongoing drilling aimed at delineating the world’s first large-scale commercial discovery of a new primary energy source. He will also meet with industry leaders and investors.

IMAGE ’26 is one of the world’s premier gatherings of geoscientists, energy professionals and industry leaders. Organized by the Society of Exploration Geophysicists (SEG), the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), and the Society for Sedimentary Geology (SEPM), this year’s event is expected to bring together thousands of delegates from around the world for more than 1,100 technical presentations focused on the future of geoscience and energy.

Taking Saskatchewan’s Natural Hydrogen Story to the American and Global Audience

Chad Levesque, President of MAX Power, commented: “IMAGE ’26 brings together some of the brightest technical and energy minds in the world, in a state very familiar with the hydrogen ecosystem, and I’m deeply humbled to have the opportunity to introduce them to what our team has discovered in Saskatchewan.

“Lawson has given us a rare opportunity to study a Natural Hydrogen system ‘in the wild’ through drilling, core, gas analysis, petrophysics and high-resolution seismic. We are now building an increasingly detailed understanding of how this large system behaves as we advance through commercial validation.”

Mr. Levesque concluded: “Natural Hydrogen has the potential to develop into an entirely new primary energy industry. Saskatchewan has the geology, infrastructure, technical expertise, supportive regulatory environment, and proximity to major industrial demand required to be at the forefront of that opportunity. We look forward to sharing the Lawson story with the global geoscience community in Houston.”

The Lawson Complex is now advancing through a multi-well commercial validation program designed to progressively define the scale, continuity, reservoir characteristics and commercial potential of Canada’s first confirmed subsurface Natural Hydrogen system.

The first well of the program, Lawson 2, encountered approximately 860 meters of continuous elevated Natural Hydrogen readings, including the highest readings recorded to date at Lawson, while providing strong evidence of an enhanced fracture system within the Precambrian basement complex. The program has since advanced to Lawson 3, positioned to provide a third data point across the system as the Company works to triangulate the Natural Hydrogen deposit to better understand its volume potential.

Why This Matters to Investors

Lawson has progressed from discovery into commercial validation at a time when Natural Hydrogen is emerging as a potential new primary energy resource globally. The original discovery established the presence of a subsurface Natural Hydrogen system, 3D seismic provided the first detailed picture of its potential scale, and successive commercial validation wells are now generating the data required to better understand its continuity, reservoir characteristics and potential commercial significance.

Presenting Lawson at IMAGE ’26 places that work directly in front of the global geoscience and energy community. As additional drilling, reservoir modelling and ultimately completion and flow testing advance, each new data point is designed to move the Company closer to determining whether Lawson can support one of the world’s first large-scale commercial Natural Hydrogen developments.

Figure 1 – Drilling Photo From Lawson, Genesis Trend (Nov. 2025)







Recent Videos

President Chad Levesque On Significance of Lawson

https://youtu.be/wCeFQTKtOuI

What is Natural Hydrogen?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0bqqZeIpxc

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

The Genesis Trend’s Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson – Canada’s First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E

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About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company’s Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada’s first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 2 million acres (~809,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen, and has commenced a multi-well follow-up drill program to validate the commerciality of the broader Lawson Complex interpreted to cover a 28 sq. km area along the 475-km Genesis Trend. MAX Power also holds a significant equity position in Homeland Critical Minerals, which now owns the Willcox Project in Arizona, a lithium discovery confirmed in early 2024 by MAX Power. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, President

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “predict”, “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, it involves inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to multiple assumptions, factors and risks, including, but not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with exploration, appraisal and development risks and risks related to the state of financial markets or future commodity and energy prices.

Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions regarding the Company’s ability to execute its work programs as planned, the availability and performance of equipment and personnel, regulatory timelines and approvals, geological continuity and reservoir characteristics, market conditions and access to sufficient capital on acceptable terms.

Forward-looking information is inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: exploration, appraisal and development risks; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability and cost of equipment and qualified personnel; geological, geophysical, and technical uncertainties; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drilling or related programs as currently contemplated or within the anticipated timelines, or that any such programs, if completed, will be successful or result in commercial production.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company’s business is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ceb544d7-e45e-4e1e-b9ae-2b6c7c2d360b