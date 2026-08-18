Teads and V Launch Innovative TV HomeScreen Partnership Ahead of Peak Shopping Season

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads, the omnichannel outcomes platform, and V (formerly known as VIDAA), the Smart TV operating system powering Hisense and other leading OEM devices, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership running through 2028 designed to transform how brands engage consumers on the biggest screen in the home. As the centerpiece of this collaboration, Teads will serve as the exclusive global partner for an unprecedented 10-day TV HomeScreen takeover during peak season sales across Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This agreement introduces a market-first approach to TV HomeScreen advertising, shifting the industry standard beyond traditional buying models. For the first time, global advertisers can leverage hardware-level insights to target audiences based on specific screen sizes – including high-value "Platinum" tier displays – and room placement within the home. This capability allows brands to deliver highly relevant, premium ad experiences directly to living rooms across roughly 30 markets in EMEA, APAC, and the Americas, including the U.S. during the 10-day Black Friday and Cyber Monday period.

The power of the TV HomeScreen format is supported by recent research conducted with neuroscience specialists MediaMento Institute. In controlled testing, Teads’ HomeScreen video ads achieved a 48 percent attention rate, outperforming traditional skippable formats by 16 percent, while interactive 3D creative captured viewer attention 29 percent faster and sustained it significantly longer, demonstrating the impact of high-quality creative in the living room environment.

"This partnership goes beyond traditional TV buys, it completely reinvents how brands connect with consumers on the biggest screen in the home," said David Kostman, CEO of Teads. "By unlocking exclusive global HomeScreen access during peak retail moments like Black Friday, we are giving advertisers a single, unified point of entry to reach audiences based on screen size and room context. It’s a powerful combination of exclusivity, relevance, and global scale that sets a new benchmark for TV advertising."

"As the operating system powering tens of millions of TVs worldwide, V is committed to building intuitive, premium environments where consumers want to be," said Guy Edri, CEO of V. "Collaborating with Teads gives our platform a unique edge by turning the TV HomeScreen into an active discovery hub. Providing brands with access to key audiences across screen size and household context during the biggest shopping window of the year."

Through this multi-year commitment, Teads and V are establishing a repeatable global model for seasonal tentpoles, bringing together hardware intelligence and full-funnel performance to empower brands during peak shopping windows.

For more information on Black Friday HomeScreen opportunities with Teads and V, visit the Teads Blog .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. You can generally identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “foresee,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections regarding future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to: the risk that our strategic partnership with V (formerly VIDAA) through 2028 may not yield the anticipated commercial benefits, advertiser adoption, or revenue as expected; technical and operational challenges related to executing global HomeScreen takeovers and hardware-level targeting by screen size and room context; advertiser demand and spend during seasonal peak periods such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday; the evolving regulatory landscape surrounding data privacy and Smart TV viewer data; the highly competitive nature of the CTV and streaming advertising markets; and the other important risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available on our website at https://investors.teads.com/ and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We cannot assure you that the results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results, events or circumstances could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. (“Teads”) (Nasdaq: TEAD) is a leading omnichannel advertising platform focused on driving outcomes for brand and performance advertisers across screens. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for full funnel objectives, Teads drives value by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York, with a global team of around 1,700 people in 30+ countries.

For more information, visit www.teads.com .

About V (formerly known as VIDAA)

V is a global, open platform for the connected home. Powering tens of millions of Smart TVs, VIDAA brings together entertainment, services, commerce, payments, smart home control, and advertising into a unified, content-first experience – designed to make modern living simpler, more intuitive, and more connected.