Klaiyi Hair Celebrates 9th Anniversary: Nine Years of Craftsmanship, Quality, and Confidence in the Global Wig Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klaiyi Hair, a global human hair wig brand serving globe customers. Founded in 2017, the company has recognized in premium human hair wigs, built on a consistent foundation: 100% human hair, refined craftsmanship, and always innovating. In the upcoming September 2026, Klaiyi hair store will celebrate its 9th anniversary with a month-long discount event, the core of which is to help customers save money and buy the type of wig they like.

Since its founding, Klaiyi Hair has remained dedicated to a single category — human hair wigs — investing continuously in raw material sourcing, lace technology, and cap construction. Over nine years, the brand has upgraded its manufacturing processes across every stage, such as glueless wig, pre-everything wig, bye bye knots wig, drawstring wig, no slip wig and 2-IN-1 SWITCH™ headband wig.

Its put on and go wigs feature glueless construction and pre-styled finishes, enabling secure wear in minutes without adhesive.

The colored wig—spanning honey blonde, burgundy, and highlighted dimensional tones — delivers professionally processed color on human hair, eliminating the damage risk of DIY dyeing.

The upgraded headband wig line offers a beginner-friendly, protective option that has become a staple for everyday wearers.

“Nine years in this industry has taught us that quality is not a milestone — it is a discipline,” said a Klaiyi Hair spokesperson. “Our next chapter will focus on deeper craftsmanship refinement, expanded color and texture innovation, and continued investment in the customer experience, as we strengthen our position in the premium international wig market.”

As it enters its tenth year, Klaiyi Hair remains guided by the mission that shaped its founding: empowering women worldwide with accessible, high-quality hair that supports confidence, self-expression, and everyday beauty. And with a series of discounts and gifts for all customers, for more information please visit www.klaiyihair.com.

About Klaiyi Hair

Klaiyi Hair specializes in high-quality human hair wigs designed for modern women seeking convenience, versatility, and natural-looking beauty. From beginner-friendly glueless wigs to innovative put-on-and-go styles, Klaiyi Hair continues to provide solutions for everyone.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Klaiyi Hair

Contact Person: Marketing & PR Team

Phone: +1(833)372-0555

Website: www.klaiyihair.com

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