Zscaler and Carahsoft Expand Partnership to Deliver Enterprise-Proven Zero Trust Security to SMB and Mid-Market Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., and RESTON, Va., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the cybersecurity platform for the AI era, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®, today announced an expanded partnership to further extend the reach of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform into the U.S. small and medium-sized business (SMB) and mid-market segments. Together, the companies are bringing enterprise-proven, cloud-native Zero Trust security to more organizations through a streamlined, cost-effective approach tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

As SMB and mid-market organizations operate with increasingly distributed workforces, SaaS reliance and cloud connectivity, they are targeted by the same ransomware, phishing and identity-based cyber threats that large enterprises face. However, security teams in these organizations often lack the resources to confront these threats at scale. Through a partner-led model supported by Carahsoft’s extensive distribution network, Zscaler and Carahsoft will jointly engage to help solve the threats and resource constraints faced by this segment by leveraging the trusted reseller partnership relationships already in place.

This initiative introduces standardized offers designed to deliver customer value, and partner enablement frameworks to capture demand across underserved segments:

Standardized SMB-Ready Customer Offers: Curated Zero Trust Exchange bundles and deployment accelerators tailored for rapid time to value and reduced operational burden.

Curated Zero Trust Exchange bundles and deployment accelerators tailored for rapid time to value and reduced operational burden. Simplified Consumption: Predictable, right-sized customer pricing and packaging aligned to SMB budgets, with streamlined procurement through Carahsoft’s reseller ecosystem.

Predictable, right-sized customer pricing and packaging aligned to SMB budgets, with streamlined procurement through Carahsoft’s reseller ecosystem. Partner Enablement at Scale: Repeatable onboarding playbooks, reference architectures and support alignment that enables partners to seamlessly service the SMB market.

Repeatable onboarding playbooks, reference architectures and support alignment that enables partners to seamlessly service the SMB market. Go-to-Market Partner Velocity: Unified marketing motions and co-selling frameworks built to accelerate channel engagement and market execution.

“SMB and mid-market organizations face the same cyber risks as global enterprises, but they need a model built for simplicity, speed and economic predictability,” said Anthony Torsiello, SVP, Global Partner Ecosystem at Zscaler. “By expanding our partnership with Carahsoft, we are making the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange more accessible to a large, underserved segment and enabling partners to deliver world-class security outcomes without enterprise complexity.”

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Zscaler to help bring enterprise-grade Zero Trust security to SMB and mid-market customers with solutions that are easier to procure, deploy and manage,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “By combining Zscaler’s cloud security platform with Carahsoft’s extensive reseller ecosystem and channel expertise, we can help partners accelerate adoption, simplify the buying process and deliver long-term value to customers.”

By replacing legacy security stacks and appliance-based architectures with a unified, cloud-delivered Zero Trust model, SMB and mid-market organizations can eliminate implicit trust, protect remote users and data anywhere, and lower total cost of ownership.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across 160+ public exchanges globally and thousands of private exchanges at the edge, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft is The Trusted IT Solutions Provider supporting Private Sector, Enterprise, SMB and Healthcare industries in addition to the Public Sector Market. As the Master Aggregator™ for our vendor, reseller and integrator partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Healthcare Tech, Autonomy and Robotics, Data Center and Quantum, Customer Experience and more. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Inc. 5000, and Washington Business Journal.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the expected benefits of our expanded partnership with Carahsoft, including the expected benefits to the SMB and mid-market customers. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to Zscaler’s ability to execute the partnership, expand channel reach, drive customer and partner adoption and respond to market and competitive conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 26, 2026, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.