Catalyst Strengthens Non-Traditional Fixed Income Resources With Hiring of Experienced Credit Portfolio Manager

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC, a leading provider of alternative and innovative investment solutions, today announced the hiring of Larry Holzenthaler as Senior Portfolio Manager for select fixed income products. This hire represents Catalyst’s commitment to the non-traditional fixed income space by bolstering its internal lineup of seasoned investment professionals.

“As we continue to grow as an organization, we believe it is important to further distinguish ourselves as leaders in non-traditional fixed income,” said Jerry Szilagy, CEO of Catalyst. “Larry brings over 20 years of experience in investment analysis and management, and his knowledge will allow the firm to enhance its fixed income offerings and strengthen its position in this growing space.”

Prior to joining Catalyst, Holzenthaler worked as a Portfolio Manager and Senior Alternatives Strategist at First Eagle Alternative Credit (formerly, THL Credit), where he worked on a team managing private and liquid credit portfolios. Prior to his tenure at First Eagle, Holzenthaler held a number of positions within the Nuveen organization, including as a Credit Analyst and Investment Strategist, both at Nuveen and former Nuveen affiliate Symphony Asset Management, which specialized in alternative credit products.

“With base rates elevated, fixed income and credit markets can provide a compelling total return opportunity for investors. But with risk premiums fairly compressed, I believe active management matters,” according to Holzenthaler. “Catalyst is in a strong position to deliver differentiated products and a distinct perspective to clients across fixed income markets.”

As Senior Portfolio Manager of a number of fixed income strategies, Holzenthaler will play a significant role in the general oversight of a number of the firm’s income funds and will assist clients with positioning across the Firm’s fixed income products.

For media inquiries regarding this announcement, please contact Deborah Kostroun of Zito Partners at 201-403-8185.

About the Catalyst Organization

Catalyst Funds, Rational Funds, Catalyst International, and Strategy Shares ETFs are fund families that are advised by the Catalyst Group of affiliated entities. The group currently offers 34 investment products that seek to produce income- and equity-oriented returns, while also seeking to manage risk and volatility. The Catalyst Group offers these exclusive strategies through a team of in-house portfolio managers and boutique institutional investment management partners. The group strives to provide innovative strategies to support financial advisors and their clients in addressing the investment challenges of an ever-changing global market environment. For more information on the organization and its various offerings, please visit: www.catalystmf.com , www.rationalmf.com , www.strategysharesetfs.com , or www.catalystucits.com .



Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Catalyst Funds, the Rational Funds, and the Strategy Shares ETFs. This and other important information about each Fund is contained in the applicable prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 866-447-4228 or at www.CatalystMF.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Catalyst Funds and Rational Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Neither Catalyst Funds, Rational Funds, Catalyst International, Strategy Shares, First Eagle Alternative Credit, Nuveen, nor Symphony Asset Management are affiliated with Northern Lights Distributors, LLC. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. The value of the fund's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses.

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