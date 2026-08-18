Rezolve Ai Proves at-Scale Intelligence at the 2026 Football World Cup: 103 Million App Opens, 5.8 Million Location Events and 16 Stadiums

Live deployment connects global digital attention with physical-world presence, validating a powerful new context layer for agentic commerce

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a global leader in AI-powered commerce infrastructure, today announced production-scale results from its technology operating within the Football World Cup 2026 app, demonstrating the ability to connect global digital attention with physical-world presence in real time.

Between June 1 and July 31, 2026, Rezolve Ai technology processed approximately 103 million app opens from 9,856,890 unique devices worldwide and recorded 5,843,597 geofence entry events from 1,119,546 unique devices at outer perimeters around all 16 tournament stadiums. Of the global app audience, 1.09 million devices appeared in both datasets connecting over 11% of the worldwide app audience with physical presence around a Football World Cup stadium.

Most platforms can see what happens on a screen or what happens around a place. Rezolve Ai connected both views at global production scale.

Football World Cup 2026 Scale

103 million app opens. Global digital engagement at extraordinary scale.

Global digital engagement at extraordinary scale. Nearly 10 million unique devices . An audience spanning every UTC offset on Earth.

. An audience spanning every UTC offset on Earth. 5.84 million live geofence events. Physical-world activity around all 16 tournament stadiums.

Physical-world activity around all 16 tournament stadiums. 1.09 million connected devices. The same devices appeared in both the digital and physical datasets.

The same devices appeared in both the digital and physical datasets. A repeatable demand signal. Across every one of 23 analyzed venue-days, activity peaked two to three hours before kickoff.



"At the scale of the 2026 Football World Cup, technology either proves itself or it does not. More than 100 million app opens, nearly six million location events and 16 stadiums gave Rezolve Ai a production test no laboratory could reproduce," said Daniel M. Wagner, Chairman and CEO of Rezolve Ai. "We did not simply measure digital interest or venue traffic - we connected the two. That gives brands, merchants, venues and cities the intelligence to understand when attention is forming, where consumers are moving and when to engage. It is the missing bridge between audience data and AI-powered commerce."

The fixture list became a predictive engine

The data showed that crowd movement followed the fixture schedule with striking consistency. Across the 23 venue-days analyzed, the busiest hour was always two to three hours before kickoff. That repeatable pattern gives venues, transit operators, brands and merchants a practical demand curve for timing notifications, opening gates, deploying staff, positioning stock and preparing concessions before the crowd arrives.

Per-match physical activity intensified as the tournament reached the knockout stage. On July 3, three Round of 32 matches averaged 62,114 perimeter entries each, compared with an average of 30,952 across four six-match group-stage days - approximately twice the activity per match in the analyzed comparison.

Digital attention told a different but equally valuable story. The single biggest app day was June 23, with 4.28 million opens despite only four matches being played. The final generated 3.73 million opens, with activity falling sharply at kickoff and rebounding at full time. The signals showed that physical presence is constrained by place, while digital attention follows the teams, moments and stakes that matter to a global audience.

The Physical-World Context Layer for Agentic Commerce

AI systems are increasingly capable of understanding intent and completing transactions, but most remain disconnected from what is happening in the physical world. Rezolve Ai's technology closes that gap by joining digital engagement with location and timing giving enterprises the context to move from observing consumer behavior to acting on it.

Combined with Rezolve Ai's Brain Suite, real-time data infrastructure and transaction capabilities, this intelligence layer can enable AI agents to understand not only what a customer wants but when and where engagement is most relevant.

From insight to commerce

Rezolve Ai believes the same intelligence layer can create direct commercial value well beyond a single tournament. Potential applications include:

Agentic Fan and customer engagement. Time content, notifications and offers to the moments when audiences are most receptive.

Time content, notifications and offers to the moments when audiences are most receptive. Retail and physical commerce. Connect store visits, local demand and digital engagement to improve relevance and conversion.

Connect store visits, local demand and digital engagement to improve relevance and conversion. Venue and city operations. Plan gates, staffing, transit, concessions and inventory against known arrival curves.

Plan gates, staffing, transit, concessions and inventory against known arrival curves. Travel and entertainment. Support context-aware experiences across airports, hotels, arenas, festivals and attractions.

Support context-aware experiences across airports, hotels, arenas, festivals and attractions. Global audience intelligence. Understand engagement patterns by time zone without requiring precise location permission for app-open analysis.

Understand engagement patterns by time zone without requiring precise location permission for app-open analysis. Closed-loop measurement. Connect digital engagement with physical movement across sports, entertainment, retail, travel and other high-traffic environments.

Combined with AI-powered engagement and transaction capabilities, this contextual intelligence can help enterprises move from observing consumer behavior to acting on it with more relevant experiences, better-timed commerce and more efficient operations.

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan

Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology. Its Brain Suite platform helps retailers, brands and financial institutions transform how consumers search, engage and transact across digital channels.

Rezolve Ai's proprietary brainpowa™ models are purpose-built for commerce, while TraceWare™ and Auditable AI provide transparency and accountability across agentic AI workflows. Its proprietary distributed database platform provides trusted, real-time data infrastructure for AI agents and enterprise applications. Together, these technologies enable enterprises to deploy AI that can engage customers, understand intent, support transactions and operate safely at scale.

Headquartered in London with operations across North America, Europe and Asia, Rezolve Ai partners with leading global enterprises to power the future of commerce through AI that sells.

Learn more at www.rezolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expect, estimate, project, forecast, anticipate, intend, plan, may, will, could, should, believe, predict, potential, continue and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements include, without limitation, statements concerning the potential applications, benefits, integrations, customer adoption and commercial opportunities associated with Rezolve Ai's Geotracking, audience-intelligence, Brain Suite and AI-powered commerce technologies, as well as the Company's future growth.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Readers should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors section of Rezolve Ai's Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Rezolve Ai cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, Rezolve Ai undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.