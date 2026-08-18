Innovative Holdings Alliance, Inc. Announces Corporate Update, Launch of New Premergy Website, Investor Materials, Name Change Application, and Advanced Engineering Work with Jaydu

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Holdings Alliance, Inc. (OTC: IHAI) today announced a corporate update covering several important initiatives as the Company continues its transition toward the Premergy brand and advances its commercialization strategy.

The Company has launched its updated website at www.premergy.com, which now serves as the primary online destination for Premergy-related corporate information, investor materials, and Company updates. The website includes updated investor information and an updated investor presentation designed to provide current and prospective shareholders, strategic partners, and industry participants with a clearer overview of the Company’s technology platform, commercialization focus, and near-term business priorities.

The Company also announced that corporate counsel has formally filed the certificate necessary to change the Company’s legal name from Innovative Holdings Alliance, Inc. to Premergy, Inc. with the State of Delaware. The Company is separately pursuing a corresponding change to its stock trading symbol through the applicable regulatory process. The proposed name and symbol changes are intended to better align the Company’s public identity with its operating focus, technology platform, and market positioning. The Company will provide further updates as these processes move forward and become effective.

“We are working to align every part of the Company’s public presence with the Premergy platform and the opportunity we believe it represents,” said William Hayde, Board Member for Innovative Holdings Alliance, Inc. “The updated website, investor presentation, proposed name change, and expanded communications program are all part of making the Company easier to understand, follow, and evaluate as we move into the next phase of development.”

Advanced Engineering Work with Jaydu

The Company also announced that it has begun advanced engineering work with Jaydu, supporting the next stage of technical development and validation for the Premergy platform. This work is expected to help further refine engineering requirements, prototype-related planning, and the pathway toward practical demonstrations and commercial use cases.

The Company believes this engineering work represents an important step in moving from conceptual and strategic positioning toward more detailed implementation planning. Additional updates will be provided as specific milestones are reached.

Expanded Public Communications and Social Media Program

As part of its effort to improve shareholder communication, industry visibility, and market awareness, the Company has hired Welston Group Inc., a marketing and public relations firm, to support an expanded public communications program, including the establishment and management of professional social media channels.

Welston Group will assist with building and optimizing Company accounts across LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, including establishing and verifying Company-controlled accounts on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook. Particular emphasis of the communications program is the creation and management of a new X account for Premergy. The X account is intended to support more active participation in market and sector conversations, provide timely amplification of Company news, and help increase visibility among industry participants, peer companies, prospective partners, sector commentators, and investor audiences. Expected X activity includes market commentary, curated sector news and short-form Company updates. The Company believes that a more consistent public communications cadence will help ensure that shareholders and the broader market have a clearer, more current record of the Company’s progress.

Board Update

The Company also announces that Rob Delvecchio has resigned from the Board of Directors.

About Innovative Holdings Alliance, Inc. / Premergy

Innovative Holdings Alliance, Inc., which is pursuing a corporate name change to Premergy, is focused on advancing technologies and commercialization opportunities related to next-generation energy and battery-system applications. Through the Premergy platform, the Company is working to develop and commercialize solutions intended to improve the performance, flexibility, and usefulness of battery-powered systems across targeted markets.

For more information, visit www.premergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s proposed name change and stock symbol change, website and investor-material updates, engineering work with Jaydu, communications and social media initiatives, commercialization plans, technical development, future milestones, and market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to complete its proposed name and symbol changes, execute its engineering and commercialization plans, obtain financing, develop and validate its technology, establish strategic relationships, and satisfy applicable regulatory, corporate, and market requirements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

PR / Investor Relations Contact

Leonard Braumberger

Welston Group Inc.

Email: IR@premergy.com