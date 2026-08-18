Qnetic Advances Grid-Scale Flywheel Energy Storage Through Independent EPRI Validation Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As utilities seek independently validated alternatives to lithium-ion batteries for long-duration energy storage, Qnetic today announced it has entered EPRI’s deRISKED (Readiness Informed by Shared Knowhow, Evaluation, and Data) program, where its grid-scale flywheel energy storage technology will undergo a comprehensive independent evaluation of its performance, safety, reliability and commercial readiness.

Qnetic will participate in a full deRISKED evaluation sponsored by Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), combining extensive prototype development data with pilot-scale system testing using EPRI's established energy storage evaluation process. The program provides independent technical due diligence for emerging storage technologies using standardized testing, data analysis, and technology assessment, helping utilities evaluate new technologies using objective performance data rather than vendor claims.

As part of the evaluation, Qnetic will provide EPRI with prototype test data and a complete set of pilot system performance data. The combination of comprehensive technology assessment, performance modeling, and pilot testing represents one of the industry's most transparent evaluations of an emerging long-duration energy storage technology.

"Utilities need objective evidence when evaluating emerging energy storage technologies," said Michael Pratt, CEO of Qnetic. "Independent validation has become just as important as technical innovation. By participating in EPRI's deRISKED program and sharing extensive prototype and pilot data, we're giving utilities the transparency they need to evaluate our technology on its technical merits and better understand where flywheel energy storage delivers the greatest value."

Qnetic's Pulsar™ flywheel energy storage system stores electricity mechanically rather than chemically, using a high-speed composite rotor suspended inside a vacuum enclosure. Unlike lithium-ion batteries, the technology is designed to deliver decades of operation with minimal performance degradation, virtually unlimited cycling capability, rapid response times and predictable lifetime economics. The company is developing the system for applications including AI data centers, renewable energy integration, grid balancing, microgrids, industrial facilities, and other utility-scale energy storage applications.

Independent Validation to Support Utility Decision-Making

EPRI established the deRISKED program to help accelerate commercialization of emerging energy storage technologies by providing independent evaluation of performance, safety, functionality and reliability. The collaborative initiative combines laboratory testing, field demonstrations and data analysis to provide utilities with consistent, objective assessments of pre-commercial technologies, helping reduce uncertainty around deployment decisions.

"Independent technology evaluations using consistent analysis methodologies help energy storage stakeholders to objectively contextualize the landscape of pre-commercial energy storage technologies," said Taylor Kelly, principal technical leader at EPRI. "The deRISKED program supports our participants by sharing information that helps informed decision-making as emerging energy storage technologies move toward commercialization."

Published findings will be presented to utilities participating in the deRISKED program.

About Qnetic

Qnetic is developing next-generation flywheel energy storage systems that help utilities, renewable energy developers, commercial facilities and AI data centers improve grid reliability and power resilience. Its proprietary long-duration mechanical energy storage technology is designed to provide rapid response, virtually unlimited cycling capability, minimal performance degradation and predictable lifetime economics. Qnetic's flagship Pulsar™ system combines advanced composite materials, magnetic bearings and high-efficiency power electronics to deliver safe, sustainable and cost-effective grid-scale energy storage for the next generation of electric infrastructure. For more information visit www.qnetic.energy.

Investor Note

Qnetic’s current crowdfunding round in partnership with DealMaker offers retail investors an opportunity to participate in the company’s next growth phase. To review offering documents, risk disclosures, and investor FAQs, visit https://invest.qnetic.energy .