Templafy launches free document agent in Microsoft Marketplace

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Templafy, the agentic document generation platform, today announces the launch of the Templafy Agent Add-In, a free AI agent that enables users to create, edit and review presentations without leaving PowerPoint.

Available to download from Microsoft Marketplace, the add-in brings document agents directly into the presentation workflow, enabling both the creation of new presentations and facilitation of editing tasks. Through a conversational interface, users can ask the agent to create new slides, rewrite or translate a presentation, fix formatting, add editable charts and tables, review content, and much more, before it is shared.

Oskar Konstantyner, CPO at Templafy, comments: “AI has made it easier to start a presentation, but the work doesn’t stop there. Presentations are constantly edited, updated and reviewed by teams, and AI should enhance that process, not create a separate one. By bringing agents directly into PowerPoint, we’re extending AI from creation into iteration, so users can keep working with the agent as their presentation evolves, inside the workflow they already know. When connected to Templafy, this becomes even more powerful as the agent is grounded in company knowledge and governed centrally, bringing the speed of AI together with the context and control enterprises need.”

The add-in is free for individual PowerPoint users. For Templafy customers, the experience goes further by connecting the agent to approved company content and context, including templates and layouts, content libraries, brand rules, product information and business data. This enables teams to use AI while drawing on information and content their organization already trusts.

For enterprises, this can mean less time spent searching for the right slide, checking the latest messaging or correcting branding and formatting at the end of the process. Microsoft 365 administrators can also deploy the add-in to relevant users or groups across the organization, in addition to centrally distributing rules to AI document creation, taking away the burden of complex prompting or configuration from the individual.

The Templafy Agent Add-In for PowerPoint is available now.

Download the Templafy Agent Add-In for PowerPoint from Microsoft Marketplace.

Notes to editors

About Templafy

Templafy is the leading agentic document generation platform, enabling professionals to create accurate, compliant, and on-brand documents with maximum efficiency.



Our platform allows enterprises to curb AI in the moments that matter by giving AI agents the right context, guardrails, and company-approved knowledge to work from. Through our approach, AI agents apply a combination of AI generated content and rules-based automation to create high-quality and trustworthy documents at speed, without compromising organizational control or consistency, at a low and predictable token cost.



Accessible directly within tools like Microsoft Office, Google Workspace, and Salesforce, and AI Assistants including Claude, ChatGPT and Copilot, Templafy’s patented technology simplifies document workflows, reduces risk, and gives teams greater confidence in the documents that matter most.



More than 4 million users worldwide rely on Templafy to accelerate business content creation with AI. Trusted by industry leaders including KPMG and BDO, Templafy saves teams over 30% of the time they would typically spend on repetitive content, such as proposals, engagement letters, and audit reports, allowing them to focus on revenue-driving work instead.

For more information, press only:

Lucy Westman, Head of Global Communications, Templafy (+44) 7776 454 946, lwe@templafy.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c6ee693-dc39-4686-a09b-ecb0b07e4e98