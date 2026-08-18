Barnes & Noble College First Day Complete® Expands to 263 Campuses Representing More Than 1.43 Million Students

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnes & Noble College (BNC), a Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) company and a leading solutions provider for higher education, today announced that First Day Complete® will be offered across 263 campuses representing more than 1.43 million students* during the Fall 2026 academic term, approximately 26% more students than in Fall 2025. Spanning 40 states, the program’s continued expansion reflects growing institutional adoption as colleges and universities seek solutions that remove barriers to student success, improve affordability, simplify the course material experience for students and families, and support broader institutional priorities.

Through First Day Complete, students participating in the program receive all required print and digital course materials before or on the first day of class, with costs included through tuition or as a course charge. By delivering average savings of 30–50% and simplifying how students obtain their required materials, First Day Complete creates a more convenient and predictable experience for students and families, eliminating much of the time and stress traditionally associated with preparing for the academic term and helping students arrive ready to learn and succeed.

Growing Adoption Reflects Institutional Confidence

The 263 campuses offering First Day Complete this fall span every major segment of higher education, demonstrating the program's ability to serve institutions with diverse student populations, operating models and academic missions. Participating campuses include 32% four-year public colleges and universities, 39% four-year private colleges and universities, and 29% two-year community and technical colleges.

Barnes & Noble College continues to see a strong pipeline of colleges and universities evaluating First Day Complete, reinforcing the growing momentum behind affordable access across higher education. For a growing number of institutions, affordable access is evolving beyond a course material affordability initiative into a broader strategic solution to help improve preparedness, support retention, and create a better, more seamless experience for students and families.

BNC’s broader affordable access portfolio also includes First Day® by Course, which delivers average student savings of 30–50% per class while providing seamless access to digital course materials on or before the first day of class. Materials are pre-loaded into the institution’s learning management system, giving students immediate access without the need to search for materials, visit an e-commerce site or take any additional steps. This streamlined experience helps ensure students are prepared from the start while giving faculty greater confidence that students have access to the materials they need to succeed. First Day by Course will be available at an additional 182 campuses during the Fall 2026 academic term, extending BNC’s affordable access programs across a combined 445 campuses nationwide.

A Strategic Partnership for Student Success

"The growth of First Day Complete reflects a broader transformation taking place across higher education," said Jonathan Shar, Chief Executive Officer, Barnes & Noble Education. “Colleges and universities are increasingly recognizing that how students access their course materials can have a meaningful impact on affordability, preparedness and the overall student experience. Through our partnerships with institutions, we’re removing barriers that can stand between students and their success while creating a simpler, more effective course material experience for the entire campus community. We’re incredibly proud of the impact First Day Complete is having today, and we believe there is significant opportunity ahead as more institutions embrace affordable access as part of their broader student success strategy.”

Research Reinforces Strong Student Outcomes

A Barnes & Noble College survey of students participating in First Day Complete across 187 institutions during the Spring 2026 academic term found:

91% said the program saved them time.

said the program saved them time. 86% felt better prepared at the start of the academic term.

felt better prepared at the start of the academic term. 82% said First Day Complete positively impacted their academic success.

said First Day Complete positively impacted their academic success. 89% of non-graduating students said they would participate again.

of non-graduating students said they would participate again. 87% said they would recommend the program to other students.



Students and Campus Leaders See the Difference

"I would be very likely to recommend the First Day Complete program to other students because it removes so much of the stress that usually comes with getting course materials. Having every textbook and resource ready on day one helped me stay organized, keep up with readings, and avoid falling behind early in the semester. It also saved time and money, since I didn't have to search for books or worry about buying the wrong edition. Overall, the program makes the start of each class smoother and supports better academic performance." - Student, Caldwell University

"I would recommend ECU's First Day Program to other students because it makes starting the semester much easier and less stressful. Having all required course materials available on the first day means students don't fall behind waiting to buy textbooks or trying to find cheaper options. It also helps with budgeting since the cost is more predictable and often lower than purchasing materials individually. Overall, it helps students stay on track from the beginning, reduces stress, and creates a smoother learning experience that can lead to better academic success." - Student, East Carolina University

“The Eagle Direct program directly supports our priorities around student success and retention,” said Allyson Easterwood, Vice President for Finance & Administration at The University of Southern Mississippi. “Students are better equipped for class on day one, and faculty have greater confidence that students have the materials they need to succeed.”

Dr. Christopher Leskiw, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty at the University of the Cumberlands, added, “Many of our students are making decisions about whether they can afford their course materials. By integrating that cost into the program, we eliminate that decision point. Students no longer have to worry about where to find their books, whether they can afford them, or if they’ll have them in time for class. That peace of mind is truly transformative.”

To hear directly from students, faculty, and campus leaders about their experiences with First Day Complete and its impact across their campus communities, visit www.bncollege.com/insight/fdcimpact.

Continuing to Lead Through Innovation

As First Day Complete continues to grow, Barnes & Noble College is investing in technology, capabilities and student-driven innovations designed to make the program even more valuable for students, families and institutional partners.

Recent enhancements are making First Day Complete more personalized, intuitive and impactful. For students, new capabilities include personalized savings estimates that provide greater transparency into the value of the program, improved communications and automated reminders that make it easier to manage course materials from the first day of class through the end of the semester. For campus partners, enhanced financial aid integration and expanded administrative capabilities provide greater customization, visibility and flexibility, enabling institutions to tailor the program to their unique needs and more effectively advance priorities around affordability, student success and the campus experience.

Student feedback is also playing a direct role in shaping the future of First Day Complete. Barnes & Noble College recently launched its National Student Advisory Council, bringing together student leaders from partner institutions to provide ongoing input on the program, the student experience and emerging student needs.

Together, these investments reinforce Barnes & Noble College’s leadership in affordable access and its commitment to continually improving the First Day Complete experience. As the program continues to expand, BNC remains focused on advancing new capabilities that reduce barriers, improve the student and campus experience, and create greater value for its institutional partners—while continuing to shape the future of affordable access across higher education.

*Enrollment represents total undergraduate enrollment at participating institutions, plus graduate enrollment at institutions where First Day Complete includes graduate programs. Enrollment data as reported by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES) as of January 2, 2026.

About Barnes & Noble College

Barnes & Noble College, a Barnes & Noble Education company, operates more than 1,000 physical and virtual campus stores serving approximately 5.7 million students nationwide. Through innovative academic solutions, retail services, and technology-enabled partnerships, Barnes & Noble College helps colleges and universities improve affordability, strengthen student success, and enhance the campus experience. For more information, visit www.bncollege.com.

About Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for higher education. BNED operates a network of campus stores that deliver essential academic materials, institutionally branded merchandise, and retail services that enhance the collegiate experience. Through its family of brands, including Barnes & Noble College and MBS, BNED expands affordability and access to course materials while delivering innovative solutions that support student success inside and outside the classroom. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and information relating to us and our business that are based on the beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. When used in this communication, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “forecasts,” “projections,” “continue to,” “committed to,” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and such statements include but are not limited to those related to the Company’s strategy, key growth drivers, long-term financial framework, strategic initiatives, and expected trends in financial results. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events, the outcome of which is subject to certain risks, including, but not limited to: the amount of our indebtedness and ability to comply with covenants contained in our credit agreement; our ability to maintain adequate liquidity levels to support ongoing inventory purchases and related vendor payments in a timely manner; slower than anticipated pace of adoption of our BNC First Day® equitable and inclusive access course material models; our dependency on strategic service provider relationships and the potential for adverse operational and financial changes to these strategic service provider relationships; non-renewal of our managed bookstore, physical and/or online store contracts; general competitive conditions; a decline in college enrollment or decreased funding available for students; technological changes, including the adoption of artificial intelligence technologies for educational content; disruptions to our information technology systems, infrastructure, data, supplier systems, and customer ordering and payment systems due to computer malware, viruses, hacking and phishing attacks; disruption of or interference with third party service providers and our own proprietary technology; and changes in applicable domestic and international laws, rules or regulations or changes in enforcement practices, including, without limitation, U.S. tax reform, changes in tax rates, tariffs, import and export control laws and regulations, changes to consumer data privacy rights legislation, as well as related guidance. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 2, 2026, filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we do not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law or regulation.

Media Contact:

Gene King

Barnes & Noble Education

Corporate Communications

gking@bned.com

Investor Contact:

Rob Fink

FNK IR

BNED@fnkir.com

646-809-4048