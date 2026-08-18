Lexitas Enhances Lexitas Exhibit Manager with New and Improved Features

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, is pleased to announce the latest release of Lexitas Exhibit Manager, an enhanced version of its remote deposition software that allows attorneys to upload, mark, and introduce exhibits online.

“Our team continuously improves our products according to client feedback, and this new version of Lexitas Exhibit Manager is designed to make the user experience better than ever before,” said Nicole Arango, Lexitas President Court Reporting. “Exhibits are essential to every facet of litigation and can be very complex to manage. The latest enhancements in this version make the process of document management quicker and more efficient without shortchanging accuracy and attention to detail.”

Lexitas Exhibit Manager allows attorneys to upload an entire universe of exhibits to a private folder in a secure repository before a remote deposition. During the deposition, the exhibits are marked with exhibit stickers featuring important details such as the date, witness name, and volume number. Exhibits are then introduced via a shared folder for all participants to access via a secure link.

With the new and improved version of this software, attorneys can:

Mark Excel files

Use transparent stickers

Move stickers anywhere

Stamp multiple exhibits at once

Pre-mark an exhibit without introducing it



Founded in 1987, Lexitas, the leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, delivers legal support expertise in Court Reporting, Record Retrieval, Process Service, and Legal Staffing services that are truly Critical to the Case. The company has been recognized by Inc. as a 2025 Best in Business Award winner for Best AI Implementation in the Extra-Large Company category, following its inclusion on the 2024 Best in Business list. Lexitas also earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list for ten years, reflecting sustained growth and industry impact. Serving legal, insurance, and corporate leaders, Lexitas leverages proprietary technology and highly responsive professional services to help move the practice and business of law forward.

About Lexitas

Lexitas is the industry-leading legal tech provider of solutions for the legal profession, serving lawyers, law firms, courts, corporations, third-party administrators, and insurance companies across the country. Lexitas’ product offerings include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, legal staffing, commercial contracts outsourcing, and document review. With customized, high-quality solutions backed by more than 1,300 full-time team members, Lexitas is ready to deploy—anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit https://lexitaslegal.com.

Media Contact:

Becky Bergman, 704-607-5977 | becky@furiarubel.com