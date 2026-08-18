Easy Street Capital launches borrower and broker portals to streamline investment real estate lending

New portals give real estate investors and mortgage brokers greater control over applications, loan pricing, documents and active deals

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Street Capital, a private real estate lender serving investors and mortgage professionals, today announced the launch of new borrower and broker portals. The portals give clients direct access to applications, loan options, documents, outstanding conditions and deal information from application through closing.

Developed specifically around Easy Street Capital’s lending process, the technology supports the company’s fix-and-flip, ground-up construction and debt-service coverage ratio (DSCR) rental loan programs. Account executives remain closely involved, while the portals make it easier for clients to complete key steps and access information directly. This allows the lending team to dedicate more time to evaluating scenarios, structuring solutions and providing deal-specific guidance.

“Putting more tools in our clients’ hands does not mean taking people out of the process,” said Casey Denton, senior partner at Easy Street Capital. “Brokers and borrowers now have greater visibility and can take action directly, but they still have real people alongside them when they need guidance or a quick solution. That balance is what the EasyExperience is about.”



A more direct lending experience

Borrowers can create dedicated accounts, submit applications and reuse information already on file for future transactions. They can also upload documents and respond to outstanding conditions in one place, reducing repetitive work and helping keep deals moving.

Mortgage brokers can price loans, compare financing options and generate terms for their borrowers. The broker portal also supports white-label applications, fee sheets, term sheets and rate-lock materials carrying the broker’s own branding.

By connecting directly with Easy Street Capital’s internal lending operations, the portals bring applications, documentation and deal updates into one system. This gives borrowers, brokers and the lending team greater visibility while reducing unnecessary handoffs and status requests.

Technology that strengthens the EasyExperience

In 2025, Easy Street Capital funded 3,640 residential real estate investment loans totaling more than $1.28 billion. As the company continues to grow, the portals provide the infrastructure to support more clients and transactions without sacrificing the personal service behind the EasyExperience.

That investment in technology will continue beyond origination. Easy Street Capital plans to add construction draw requests and loan servicing tools, allowing borrowers to request draws, upload project photos and invoices, make payments and set up automated clearing house (ACH) payments within the portal.

Real estate investors can create an account and submit a deal through the Easy Street Capital borrower portal at https://fusion.easystreetcap.com/ . Mortgage brokers can explore portal capabilities and learn more about the Easy Street Capital mortgage broker program at https://easystreetcap.com/mortgage-broker-program/.

About Easy Street Capital

Easy Street Capital is a private real estate lender that provides financing for real estate investors and mortgage professionals. Its core programs include fix-and-flip and bridge loans, ground-up construction financing and DSCR rental loans. Easy Street Capital combines technology, responsive execution and dedicated in-house support to help clients move from application to closing and through the life of the loan. Learn more at https://easystreetcap.com/.

Media contact

Jayne Yi

Marketing

Easy Street Capital

marketing@easystreetcap.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94743a14-82b2-4872-b6ef-391f66b88d7c