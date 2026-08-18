800 Pounds of Butter Arrive as Beloved New York State Fair Tradition Takes Shape

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the first signs that The Great New York State Fair is just around the corner has arrived: 800 pounds of butter have been delivered to the Dairy Products Building, where sculptors are transforming it into the 58th Annual American Dairy Association North East Butter Sculpture, sponsored by Wegmans.

Returning for their 24th consecutive butter sculpture, renowned sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton have unpacked their tools, settled into their refrigerated studio and begun carving this year’s secret design. The sculpture will take approximately 11 days onsite to complete and will remain under wraps until its official unveiling, setting the stage for one of The New York State Fair's most anticipated annual attractions.

"The butter sculpture has become one of The New York State Fair's most cherished traditions because it tells the story of our state's dairy farm families in a way that's both creative and memorable," said John Chrisman, CEO of American Dairy Association North East. "While fairgoers come to see an incredible work of art, the butter sculpture is really about the people behind it – our dairy farmers, whose hard work brings wholesome, nutritious dairy foods from their farms to families across New York.”

The butter used for the sculpture comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia, N.Y., and is out of specification for retail sale for a variety of reasons, so American Dairy Association North East works with the sculptors to put it to good use by creating a beautiful piece of art.

After delighting fairgoers for 13 days, the butter's story doesn't end.

Once The Fair concludes, the butter returns to Western New York, where Noblehurst Farms in Pavilion recycles it through an anaerobic digester that converts waste into renewable energy. This marks the 11th consecutive year the farm has given the butter a sustainable second life, preventing it from ending up in a landfill. Noblehurst Farms' vast recycling program turns over 500 tons of food waste from supermarkets, universities and schools each month into enough energy to power the farm and over 300 local homes. Specifically, the butter from the Butter Sculpture alone will be able to power one house for three days.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

American Dairy Association North East will unveil the 58th Annual Butter Sculpture to members of the media - and live on its Facebook page - on Tuesday, August 25, one day before The Fair officially opens. The sculpture will remain on display in the Dairy Products Building throughout The Fair.

VISUALS

Contact: Greg Szklany

Phone: (315) 729-1722

Email: gszklany@milk4u.org