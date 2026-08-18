RLB Appoints Stormy Rasmussen as Chief Marketing Officer

Phoenix, AZ, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) , a global independent construction, property and management consultancy, today announced the appointment of Stormy Rasmussen as Chief Marketing Officer. As RLB continues its expansion across North America, Rasmussen will lead the firm's marketing and communications strategy, further elevating the RLB brand, strengthening client engagement, and advancing the company's long-term growth objectives.

A seasoned marketing executive with more than two decades of experience leading brand strategy, integrated marketing, and organizational transformation, Rasmussen has built a reputation for developing high-performing teams, driving brand evolution, and delivering innovative marketing strategies that fuel business growth. Her appointment reflects RLB's continued investment in leadership, innovation, and the delivery of an exceptional client experience.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Rasmussen will oversee RLB's marketing and communications efforts across North America, leading brand strategy, integrated marketing, digital initiatives, thought leadership, communications, and market engagement. Working closely with the firm's leadership team, she will help enhance RLB's market presence, deepen relationships with clients and partners, and support the firm's strategic growth initiatives.

"Stormy's appointment reflects RLB's commitment to investing in exceptional leadership as we continue to evolve our brand and strengthen our position in the marketplace," said Paul Brussow, President, RLB North America. “Her vision, creativity, and collaborative leadership will be instrumental as we continue to elevate the RLB brand and support our long-term strategic goals. We're excited to welcome Stormy to the executive leadership team and look forward to the impact she'll make across our business."

Throughout her career, Rasmussen has successfully led national marketing organizations through periods of transformation and growth, guiding brand integration during acquisitions, managing complex vendor partnerships, and directing large-scale creative and media initiatives. She is also recognized for building collaborative, high-performing teams, modernizing marketing capabilities, and implementing data-driven strategies that improve operational efficiency while delivering measurable business results.

"What attracted me to RLB was the strength of its people, its collaborative culture, and its commitment to excellence," said Stormy Rasmussen, Chief Marketing Officer. "Marketing is about more than promoting a brand; it's about telling the stories of the people, partnerships, and projects that define an organization. I'm excited to work alongside the RLB team to amplify those stories, strengthen our connections with clients and communities, and support the firm's continued growth as we look toward the future."







About Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB)

With a network that covers the globe and a heritage spanning over two centuries, Rider Levett Bucknall is a leading independent organization in cost management and quantity surveying, project management, advisory services, sustainability services, and built asset services. Rider Levett Bucknall’s North American practice has offices in over 30 cities across North America, including Austin, Boston, Calgary, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Hilo, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Maui, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Phoenix, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Toronto, Tucson, Waimea, and Washington, D.C. With more than 4,500 employees worldwide, Rider Levett Bucknall brings unparalleled value and service to its prestigious group of clients through its robust experience and high-level expertise. The firm enjoys a professional heritage that spans over 240 years, and it continues to be a global leader in the construction industry throughout the Americas, Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania.

For more information, visit www.rlb.com , and for the latest company news and construction cost trends, follow the firm on LinkedIn .

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