Acorn Secures 100% Ownership of OmniMetrix Subsidiary via Purchase of Remaining 1% Stake

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for critical infrastructure, announced that it has acquired the remaining outstanding 1% ownership interest in OmniMetrix, its principal operating subsidiary, bringing Acorn’s ownership to 100%. The interest was acquired from OmniMetrix’ former CEO, Walter Czarnecki, in exchange for 25,096 newly-issued shares of Acorn common stock, a number of shares equal to approximately 1% of Acorn’s shares outstanding immediately prior to the transaction. Following the exchange, Acorn has 2,534,714 shares outstanding.

The transaction streamlines OmniMetrix’s ownership structure and will simply Acorn’s financial reporting by eliminating the non-controlling interest deductions from Acorn’s net income and increasing Acorn’s stockholder equity. The non-controlling interest deduction from net income totaled $34,000 in 2025, amounting to approximately $0.01 per share.

Jan Loeb, Acorn’s CEO, said, “We are grateful to Walter for his long-term support and willingness to exchange his ownership in OmniMetrix for Acorn common stock, allowing us to preserve cash for growth opportunities. The exchange enabled us to secure 100% ownership of OmniMetrix and to simplify Acorn’s accounting and financial statements, all while providing a very modest accretive benefit to net income per share. The simplified ownership structure could also prove beneficial down the road in potential M&A discussions.

“Acorn’s core value resides in OmniMetrix’s growing stream of high-margin, recurring monitoring revenue which has tripled since 2016 and continues to grow. We remain committed to building shareholder value through growth in our capital-light, recurring revenue model, lean cost structure, significant operating leverage and disciplined capital allocation.”

About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrixTM (www.omnimetrix.net)

Acorn’s wholly-owned OmniMetrix subsidiary is a pioneer and leader in wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for standby generators, gas pipelines, and other infrastructure assets. Its recently launched OMNI360 product line provides cutting-edge infrastructure management and security solutions for cell towers, data centers and utility networks. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential endpoints, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies in sectors including telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, data centers, retail, public transportation, energy distribution and government facilities, as well as residential customers through generator dealers.

OmniMetrix’s industry-leading, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable, provide security, and also enable automated “demand response” electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are no assurances that Acorn will be successful in growing its business, increasing its revenue, increasing profitability, or maximizing the value of its operating company and other assets. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect Acorn Energy’s business, including the business of its subsidiary, is included in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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