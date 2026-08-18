Blink Launches EnergyConnect, Helping EV Charging Sites Maximize Existing Power Capacity and Reduce Operating Costs

Henderson, NV., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced the launch of EnergyConnect, an innovative AI-driven energy management system (EMS) designed to maximize charging capacity within existing electrical infrastructure while providing greater visibility and control over how energy is used within charging sites.

EnergyConnect gives site operators complete command over their charging infrastructure by intelligently allocating power across every site, in real time. Built for clarity and control, the platform turns complex energy management into a simple, centralized experience.

With EnergyConnect, site hosts can:

Monitor energy usage and performance through live metrics and analytics

Automate load management with dynamic load balancing that adapts to real-time demand

Manage charger groups from a single, centralized dashboard, eliminating the need to juggle multiple systems

Set site-level load limits, with optional daily or weekly scheduling, to stay ahead of capacity constraints

Gain full visibility into how power is being used and where limits are approaching, before they become a problem





The result: site operators spend less time managing infrastructure and more time scaling it, with the confidence that power is always optimized, protected, and under control.

By combining real-time operational insights with intelligent energy controls and integrated charging data, the platform can streamline site operations and provide a foundation for managing energy for future growth. The result is a reduction of costs today and the potential to avoid electrical infrastructure investment expenses in pursuit of site expansion.

“EnergyConnect holds the potential to save Blink and its customers thousands of dollars on electricity costs. The platform’s efficiency allows us to be even more thoughtful about future operating expenses, creating more opportunities for growth,” said Mike Battaglia, President and CEO at Blink Charging. “This is a significant leap forward in our progress with energy management, empowering site hosts with a far more effective way to manage chargers and make better use of the existing infrastructure available at their sites today.”

The initial EnergyConnect deployment is across thirteen Blink-owned DC fast-charging sites in Florida. Early results are anticipated to result in meaningful electricity cost savings, enhancing site profitability. The platform will be deployed in phases on more Blink sites throughout the U.S., U.K, and Belgium. The Company plans to continue expanding EnergyConnect capabilities, including utility integrations, demand response functionality, as well as bringing battery energy storage systems (BESS) and solar energy under the platform’s management. EnergyConnect is a key component of Blink’s long-term strategy to broaden its energy ecosystem, providing a single, central platform to connect, monitor, and manage distributed energy assets across the Blink Network.

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About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability to develop EnergyConnect into a profit generating platform and achieving projected revenue, adjusted EBITDA and gross margin targets as described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Investor Relations Contact

Vitalie Stelea

IR@BlinkCharging.com