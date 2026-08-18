Clear Street Partners with STS Digital to Expand Institutional Digital Asset Derivatives Offering

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street (“Clear Street” or “the Company”), a cloud-native financial infrastructure technology firm on a mission to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset in every market, today announced a strategic partnership with STS Digital Ltd., a Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) regulated principal trading firm specializing in digital asset derivatives, structured products and institutional liquidity, to deliver institutional digital asset trading and treasury capabilities to its global client base.

The partnership pairs Clear Street’s prime brokerage, clearing and execution infrastructure with STS Digital’s regulated principal liquidity and derivatives expertise, giving institutional clients 24/7 access to sophisticated digital asset markets through a single cloud-native platform.

Bob Rutherford, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Street Digital, said, “Institutional clients are seeking sophisticated digital asset capabilities delivered through infrastructure they trust. This partnership extends access to institutional-grade derivatives, structured products and liquidity through our cloud-native platform, giving sophisticated investors a single source of truth across the trade lifecycle as digital assets continue to move into the institutional mainstream.”

Through the partnership, clients gain access to:

Institutional spot trading and OTC liquidity

Vanilla and exotic options across more than 400 digital assets

Bespoke structured products

Digital asset treasury and yield solutions

Tailored hedging and capital-efficient risk transfer



STS Digital operates under a Full Class F Digital Asset Business Act License issued by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, combining prudential regulation with institutional-grade governance, deep liquidity and 24/7 global execution across voice, API and electronic channels. Its infrastructure serves hedge funds, asset managers, family offices, banks, corporate treasuries and professional trading firms.

Maxime Seiler, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of STS Digital, said, “Institutional investors expect the same quality of infrastructure, governance and risk management across every asset class, whether digital or traditional. Combining Clear Street’s platform with STS Digital’s leadership in digital asset derivatives creates an offering that reflects where this market is heading over the next decade.”

About Clear Street:

Clear Street's mission is to give every sophisticated investor access to every asset, in every market, through a unified platform built for speed, transparency and scale. We give our clients the technology, tools and service once reserved for the largest institutions, rebuilt with modern infrastructure. Our single, cloud-native, end-to-end capital markets platform powers investor growth today and transforms how they interact with markets tomorrow. For more information, visit www.clearstreet.io.

About STS Digital:

STS Digital Ltd. is a Bermuda Monetary Authority regulated principal trading firm specializing in institutional digital asset derivatives, structured products and liquidity. Operating under a Full Class F Digital Asset Business Act License, STS Digital delivers sophisticated execution across spot, options and structured products for professional investors worldwide.

Media Contact:

press@clearstreet.io

Disclaimer

The content on this account is for general informational purposes only and shall not be construed as financial, investment, legal, tax, or any other professional advice. No representations or warranties are made, and nothing herein creates any contractual obligations, advisory relationship, or liability.

Clear Street LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Brokerage, execution, and clearing services are provided by Clear Street LLC. Check the background of Clear Street LLC on FINRA BrokerCheck at brokercheck.finra.org. Digital assets are not SIPC or FDIC insured.

STS Digital Ltd is regulated and supervised by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA). Client acceptance is limited to professional and institutional clients and subject to prior onboarding and satisfactory KYC verification.