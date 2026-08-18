Polomar Health Services Reports Second-Quarter Revenue of $1.53 Million and Positive Net Income

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polomar Health Services, Inc. (OTCQB: PMHS) (“Polomar” or the “Company”), a healthcare services company operating a specialty compounding pharmacy and prescription-fulfillment platform, today announced unaudited financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

The results reflect the continued expansion of Polomar Specialty Pharmacy’s commercial operations and materially higher prescription-fulfillment volume. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company generated $1,528,705 in revenue, and $200,358 in net income.

Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:



Revenue increased by $1,523,235 to $1,528,705, compared with $5,470 during the second quarter of 2025. The increase was attributable to the expansion of its commercial pharmacy operations and materially higher prescription fulfillment volume. The 2025 period reflected only limited commercial activity.

Gross profit increased to $935,916, compared with $3,832 in the prior-year period. Gross margin was approximately 61.2%.

Net income was $200,358, compared with a net loss of $605,563 in the prior-year period.



First-Half 2026 Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased by $2,524,213 to $2,534,224 compared with $10,011 during the first six months of 2025.

Gross profit increased to $1,486,406, compared with $7,013 in the prior-year period. Gross margin was approximately 58.7%.

Net income was $174,981. After accounting for an $88,882 dividend on Series A convertible preferred stock, net income attributable to common stockholders was $86,099, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share. This compares with a net loss of $1,062,418, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, during the first six months of 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $155,682, compared with $233,357 of net cash used in operating activities during the first six months of 2025.



Executive Commentary :

"As we build on the steady revenue growth achieved since launching our wholesale business model in October 2025, we are focused on expanding production capacity at our Palm Harbor facility and look forward to launching our SlimRx™ and PoloMeds™ direct-to-consumer platforms later this year," said Terrence Tierney, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

"The second-quarter results demonstrate meaningful progress and reinforce the potential of Polomar’s pharmacy and prescription-fulfillment platform," said George Hornig, Executive Chairman of the Board. "The Board is focused on working with management to build upon this momentum through strong governance, thoughtful capital allocation and a disciplined approach to expansion. As we evaluate opportunities across telehealth, personalized medicine and expanded operating capacity, our priority will remain pursuing initiatives that can support sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value."

Operational and Strategic Progress:

Licensing and Expansion: Polomar Specialty Pharmacy is currently licensed to fulfill and deliver compounded prescription medications in 28 states. The Company is pursuing authorization in additional states and expects to expand its geographic coverage during the third quarter of 2026.

Polomar Specialty Pharmacy is currently licensed to fulfill and deliver compounded prescription medications in 28 states. The Company is pursuing authorization in additional states and expects to expand its geographic coverage during the third quarter of 2026. Commercial Growth and Partnerships: Growth during the first half of 2026 was driven primarily by expanded commercial pharmacy operations and increased prescription-fulfillment volume. Polomar began fulfilling compounded GLP-1 prescriptions for CareValidate’s telehealth networks in October 2025, and CareValidate is currently the pharmacy’s primary customer.

Growth during the first half of 2026 was driven primarily by expanded commercial pharmacy operations and increased prescription-fulfillment volume. Polomar began fulfilling compounded GLP-1 prescriptions for CareValidate’s telehealth networks in October 2025, and CareValidate is currently the pharmacy’s primary customer. Telehealth Platforms: Polomar plans to launch SlimRx™, a telehealth platform focused on weight-loss treatment, during the third quarter of 2026. SlimRx is expected to connect patients with licensed healthcare providers and generate prescription volumes to be fulfilled by Polomar Specialty Pharmacy, creating an integrated patient-acquisition and fulfillment model.

Polomar plans to launch SlimRx™, a telehealth platform focused on weight-loss treatment, during the third quarter of 2026. SlimRx is expected to connect patients with licensed healthcare providers and generate prescription volumes to be fulfilled by Polomar Specialty Pharmacy, creating an integrated patient-acquisition and fulfillment model. Product Development: Beyond its existing fulfillment business, management is evaluating additional product-development opportunities involving peptide-based and other personalized compounded medications. The Company is applying a medically driven approach to identify products that address patient needs and is evaluating opportunities to expand its facilities and operating capacity. These initiatives remain under review, and the Company has not announced any definitive transactions related to them.

Beyond its existing fulfillment business, management is evaluating additional product-development opportunities involving peptide-based and other personalized compounded medications. The Company is applying a medically driven approach to identify products that address patient needs and is evaluating opportunities to expand its facilities and operating capacity. These initiatives remain under review, and the Company has not announced any definitive transactions related to them. Capital Strategy: Polomar continues to pursue additional capital to support geographic expansion, product development, telehealth capabilities and potential investments in facilities and operating capacity. There can be no assurance that additional capital will be available on acceptable terms or at all.



Additional information regarding Polomar’s results, liquidity, operations, and risk factors is available in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2026, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 14, 2026.

About Polomar Health Services, Inc.:

Polomar Health Services, Inc. operates Polomar Specialty Pharmacy, LLC, a Florida-licensed retail compounding pharmacy located in Palm Harbor, Florida. Polomar Specialty Pharmacy holds sterile and non-sterile compounding permits and provides prescription-fulfillment services for compounded medications. The Company is focused on expanding its healthcare services platform and supporting third-party telehealth providers through prescription-fulfillment capabilities. For more information, visit www.polomarhs.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Polomar Health Services’ growth strategy, additional state licenses, the proposed launch and expected benefits of SlimRx, prescription volume, customer relationships, product-development activities, personalized and peptide based medications, potential facility or capacity expansion, financing initiatives and future financial and operating performance. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include the Company’s need for additional capital, its ability to continue as a going concern, customer concentration, regulatory requirements, product-development risks, competition, and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

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