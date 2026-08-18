Axe Compute Receives $317 Million in Customer Prepayments Under Global AI Infrastructure Contracts

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU) today announced it has received over $317 million in customer prepayments under the more than $3 billion in AI infrastructure contracts announced on July 27, 2026. The milestone cash receipt puts real capital behind some of the largest contract wins in Axe Compute's history and accelerates deployment of dedicated Axe Compute Build environments across the United States and Europe.

The more than $3 billion in contracts, structured as five-year commitments with extension options, mark a major expansion of Axe Compute's design-deploy-own-operate model into new U.S. and European markets, adding large-scale dedicated AI infrastructure capacity to its rapidly growing global footprint. These deployments are expected to begin recognizing revenue in late Q4 2026, with Axe Compute’s annualized run rate expected to exceed $696 million once deployed.

The $317 million in prepayments reduces the external funding needed for initial deployment, fast-tracking the conversion of signed contracts into funded, revenue-generating assets. Through the Axe Compute Build model, customers get integrated, dedicated AI infrastructure without taking on hardware ownership or operational management, while Axe Compute retains full ownership of the GPU infrastructure — creating long-lived, cash-generating assets built to scale with surging global AI demand.

"The receipt of customer prepayments is an important milestone in converting signed contracts into funded deployments," said Christopher Miglino, Chief Executive Officer of Axe Compute. "It strengthens revenue visibility, supports disciplined execution of our long-term Build strategy, and reinforces our ability to expand dedicated AI infrastructure globally."

The contracts extend Axe Compute's Build footprint into additional U.S. and European markets, underscoring surging enterprise demand for dedicated, large-scale AI infrastructure tailored to specific hardware, geography, and deployment requirements. Axe Compute intends to continue providing milestone-based updates as funding and deployment progress is achieved, which may include announcements of hardware orders, site readiness, customer acceptance, and commencement of revenue recognition.

About Axe Compute

Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU) is a neocloud AI infrastructure platform built on a fundamental premise: AI innovation should not be constrained by hardware choice or availability. The company provides enterprises and AI innovators with flexibility across hardware, geography, and deployment models through two core offerings: Axe Compute Access, delivering a wide range of the latest high-performance GPU infrastructure across global locations, and Axe Compute Build, enabling the design, deployment, ownership, and operation of large-scale, dedicated AI infrastructure worldwide. All solutions are supported by enterprise-grade SLAs and operational expertise. Axe Compute is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit axecompute.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements other than statements of historical fact and can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "project," "will," "may," "should," "would," "could," "target," "forecast," "seek," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected scope, timing, configuration, and delivery of the previously announced deployments; the anticipated revenue contribution from those contracts, including the timing and amount of any such revenue; customer demand; future announcements regarding funding and deployment progress; and the company's future financial or operating performance, growth strategy, or business plans. These forward-looking statements are based on Axe Compute's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are not guarantees of future performance. They are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including risks related to deployment timing, construction, permitting, power availability, supply chain, customer acceptance, financing, and other risks described in Axe Compute's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Axe Compute undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.