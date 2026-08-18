Sagtec Officially Launches HALO AI and Secures US$3 Million Purchase Order for 1,500 AI Food-Serving Robots from Dubai Distributor

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), a provider of AI-assist software, automation and technology platforms, today announced the official commercial launch of its HALO AI Food-Serving Robot, together with the received a purchase order for 1,500 units valued at approximately US$3 million from SMD Tech – FZCO, Sagtec’s exclusive Dubai-based distributor.

The purchase order represents a significant commercialization milestone for Sagtec’s AI robotics business and marks the Company’s transition from platform development and pilot deployments into large-scale commercial deployment of its proprietary AI-assist robotic solutions.

The 1,500 HALO AI units are intended for field deployment across the distributor’s customer network in the Middle East, creating an initial installed base for Sagtec’s robotics platform and providing a foundation for further expansion across the region.

Key Investor Highlights

US$3 million purchase order for 1,500 HALO AI Food-Serving Robots

First major commercial order following the development of Sagtec’s AI-assist robotics platform

Large-scale deployment through an exclusive Dubai-based distribution channel

Expands Sagtec’s robotics business into the Middle East and Gulf region

Establishes an initial installed base capable of supporting future software, service and maintenance opportunities

Extends Sagtec’s business model beyond software into AI-enabled physical automation

Creates a scalable channel strategy for additional international robotics deployments

Strengthens Sagtec’s positioning as an integrated provider of AI software, automation and robotics solutions

From AI Platform to Commercial Product

Sagtec introduced its AI-assist robotics platform in 2025 with the objective of combining intelligent software, autonomous robotics and restaurant technology into a unified automation ecosystem. The Company has since advanced the platform into HALO AI, a commercially deployable food-serving robot designed specifically for restaurant, hospitality and high-volume food service environments.

HALO AI is designed to automate repetitive front-of-house activities, including food and beverage delivery, while supporting restaurant operators in improving workflow efficiency, service consistency and customer engagement. The system is designed to work alongside existing restaurant operations and Sagtec’s software ecosystem, creating opportunities for integration with ordering, POS and other digital restaurant management systems.

“We believe the significance of this announcement goes beyond the initial US$3 million purchase order,” said Ng Chen Lok, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Sagtec Global Limited.

“HALO AI represents the commercialization of our robotics strategy. We have moved from developing an AI robotics platform to deploying a standardized product at meaningful scale. Securing an order for 1,500 units at the launch of HALO AI provides strong commercial validation of the technology and, importantly, gives us an initial installed base from which we can build a broader software, service and robotics ecosystem.”

A Scalable Commercial Model

Sagtec believes the combination of robotic hardware and proprietary software creates multiple potential monetization opportunities throughout the lifecycle of each deployment. In addition to the initial sale of robotic units, the Company expects its robotics ecosystem to create opportunities across:

AI and robotics software licensing;

Platform and subscription services;

System integration and customization;

Maintenance and technical support;

Data management and analytics;

Restaurant technology integration; and

Future upgrades and additional robotic deployments.



This model is intended to increase the lifetime commercial value of each deployed unit while creating opportunities for recurring and higher-margin software and technology revenue. The Company expects the initial 1,500-unit deployment to provide an important reference deployment for future customers and distributors evaluating large-scale restaurant automation.

Dubai Launch Establishes Middle East Expansion Platform

The Middle East represents a strategic expansion market for Sagtec’s AI robotics business. Through its exclusive Dubai distribution relationship, Sagtec expects HALO AI to be introduced into live restaurant and hospitality environments across the region. The initial deployment is expected to provide operational data, customer feedback and market validation that can support subsequent commercial expansion.

Sagtec intends to leverage the Dubai deployment as a regional reference point as it evaluates additional opportunities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”) and other international markets.

“Our strategy is to build a repeatable international distribution model rather than approach every market as a standalone project,” said Mr. Ng. “Dubai provides an important entry point into the Middle East, and the 1,500-unit order gives us an opportunity to demonstrate HALO AI at commercial scale. As deployments expand, we believe the combination of hardware, AI software and recurring technology services can create a significantly larger opportunity than the initial hardware order alone.”

Building on Sagtec’s Existing AI and Restaurant Technology Ecosystem

The launch of HALO AI builds upon Sagtec’s existing technology capabilities in restaurant software, AI solutions, ordering systems, data management and automation. The Company’s strategy is to integrate these capabilities into an increasingly connected technology ecosystem in which software and physical automation work together to improve restaurant operations.

HALO AI is therefore positioned not simply as a robotic serving machine, but as a physical extension of Sagtec’s broader AI and software platform. The Company believes this integrated approach can differentiate Sagtec from hardware-only robotics providers by enabling restaurants and hospitality operators to combine robotic automation with software, data and digital customer engagement capabilities.

1,500-Unit Order Marks New Stage of Growth

The US$3 million purchase order is expected to become an important component of Sagtec’s expanding AI and automation business. Following the initial deployment, Sagtec plans to focus on:

Scaling production and delivery of HALO AI; Expanding deployments through regional distributors; Increasing software and AI functionality across the installed robot base; Developing recurring service and technology revenue opportunities; Expanding into additional restaurant and hospitality applications; and Establishing HALO AI as a scalable international robotics product.

“The first 1,500 units are an important starting point,” Mr. Ng added. “Our objective is to build a global AI robotics business around HALO AI and subsequent generations of intelligent robotic products. We believe the market opportunity extends well beyond the initial US$3 million order, and we are actively evaluating additional deployment and distribution opportunities.”

About HALO AI

HALO AI is Sagtec’s next-generation AI-assist food-serving robot designed for restaurants, hospitality venues and other high-volume food service environments. The platform combines autonomous robotic mobility with Sagtec’s AI and software capabilities to support food and beverage delivery, customer interaction and front-of-house automation. HALO AI is designed to operate within dynamic restaurant environments and to integrate with digital restaurant technology, enabling operators to deploy robotic automation while maintaining existing workflows.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global Limited (Nasdaq: SAGT) is a Malaysia-headquartered AI technology company providing AI-asissted software solutions, enterprise technology platforms, and digital transformation services to businesses across Southeast Asia. The Company develops customizable enterprise software, intelligent data management platforms, and cloud-based technologies that support digital transformation across multiple industries. Its proprietary solutions, including the Speed+ cloud-based smart ordering platform, currently serve more than 12,000 clients. Since its IPO in March 2025, Sagtec has expanded its operations across Malaysia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.sagtec-global.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the anticipated production, delivery and deployment of HALO AI; the expected benefits and commercial opportunities associated with the 1,500-unit purchase order; potential recurring software, service and maintenance revenue; the expansion of HALO AI and Sagtec’s robotics business into the Middle East, GCC and other international markets; the Company’s ability to scale its robotics platform and distribution model; and the potential for additional orders and deployments. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, among others, customer acceptance, deployment schedules, manufacturing capacity, supply-chain constraints, product performance, regulatory requirements, competition, market conditions, the ability of distributors and customers to execute their respective obligations, and the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize and scale its robotics products. There can be no assurance that the anticipated benefits, deployments, additional orders or revenue opportunities described herein will be realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Sagtec undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:

Wan Najwa Enche Khawari

Head of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs

Telephone +6011-6217 3661

Email: info.pr@sagtec-global.com

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