ENvue Medical Announces Exclusive UroShield® Distribution Agreement with Minimum Purchase Commitments of Approximately $2.6 Million

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical (NASDAQ: FEED) (“ENvue” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company, today announced a new exclusive distribution agreement with Peak Medical, a complete medical equipment solutions company, to expand commercial distribution of ENvue’s UroShield® device across the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The agreement includes minimum purchase commitments of approximately $2.6 million over its initial term through December 31, 2029, creating a meaningful opportunity to expand market access and drive revenue growth for UroShield.

“UroShield helps patients avoid painful, recurring catheter-associated infections, and our agreement with Peak Medical gives the device a broader path to the patients and providers who can benefit from it,” said Doron Besser, MD, CEO of ENvue Medical. “The multi-year minimum purchase commitment under this agreement provides an important foundation for accelerating UroShield’s commercial growth in these markets. This agreement also demonstrates how we are pursuing multiple growth opportunities across our portfolio, including expanding distribution of our established NanoVibronix products while continuing to advance the ENvue platform.”

Under the agreement, Peak Medical will serve as the exclusive distributor of UroShield in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland through December 31, 2029, with an option to renew for an additional three-year period. The agreement includes increasing annual minimum purchase commitments, with product volumes growing from 650 units in 2026 to 35,000 units in 2029. In aggregate, the minimum purchase commitments represent approximately £2.1 million, or approximately $2.6 million, over the initial three-year term.

The NanoVibronix product line comprises the Company’s acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology and are designed for use in home or care settings.

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company specializing in the advancement of intelligent, non-invasive solutions for enteral care and acoustic-based therapeutic technologies across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:

ENvue™ Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical, Inc., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.





The NanoVibronix product line of acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. With research and development in Tel Aviv, Israel, and manufacturing operations in the United States, these devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.



ENvue Medical is committed to advancing standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a focus on patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the adoption and implementation of ENvue Medical’s platforms, anticipated commercial expansion, growth, scalability, and implementation of ENvue Medical’s products, the success of ENvue’s programs, market interest in the Company’s technology, and future expectations for strategic growth. For example, ENvue Medical is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the expected minimum purchase commitments under the agreement, that the agreement creates a meaningful opportunity to expand market access and drive revenue growth for UroShield, that the agreement demonstrates how it is pursuing multiple growth opportunities across its portfolio, including expanding distribution of its established NanoVibronix products while continuing to advance the ENvue platform and the benefits of its products. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company’s existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

envue@kcsa.com