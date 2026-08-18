Xtreme One Entertainment Sets 4 XFC Events for Fall 2026

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTCQB: XONI) (“Xtreme One”), parent company of Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), unveiled a four-fight schedule for the XFC, including its first-ever event in South Dakota, a return to its Las Vegas hub, and two international Young Guns events. The four events will feature professional male and female fights broadcast live to the global XFC audience and showcase the rising stars and undiscovered talent of professional mixed-martial arts (MMA).

XFC FALL 2026 Young Guns 14 Aug. 30 Buenos Aires, Argentina YouTube Live – 5 p.m. ET XFC 55 October Sioux Falls, South Dakota Young Guns 15 November Buenos Aires, Argentina XFC 56 December Las Vegas, Nevada

“We’re coming out swinging in the second half of 2026 with XFC events aimed at finding and featuring the next great fighters and bringing the action to fans in both our Latam and Las Vegas hubs, while debuting in Sioux Falls, a ravenous market for MMA,” said Randel Aleman, President of MMA for Xtreme One Entertainment. “This also marks a critical shift from announcing single events to debuting a multi-fight schedule, which drives momentum and revenue from event to event, adds time for in-market and sponsor activations, and sets us up for a 12-event XFC schedule in 2027.”

The second half XFC fight schedule begins on August 30, 2026, live from the United Fight Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, XFC’s hub and talent epicenter for Latin America. Tickets are on sale now and a series of preliminary and main card male and female fights begin at 5 p.m. EST. For ticket or streaming details, visit UnitedFightCenter.com. The event will also be televised and available live on XFC’s YouTube streaming channel.

Xtreme One Entertainment Chairman and CEO Jeff Lambert added: “The Board has been instrumental is pushing this multi-fight strategy forward, and now that we’ve moved past the distractions of the first half of 2026, we’re able to execute this winning model including debuting a new and vibrant hub market for the XFC – Sioux Falls.”

About Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc.

Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) is a diversified holding company focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc., the company licenses the brands and IP of Xtreme Fighting Championships, which has delivered more than 60 professional, televised MMA events across the U.S. and Latin America since 2006. Since acquiring XFC and relaunching the global MMA brand, Xtreme One has produced seven nationally televised MMA events reaching millions of fans. XFC fights stream live on Fandango at Home, CDN Deportes, XFC’s YouTube Channel, American Forces Network, and a growing list of global media platforms. For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFC.global. Investors can access rewards, merchandise discounts, and VIP event opportunities through the Xtreme Shareholder Rewards Program at www.TickerPerks.com or on the $XONI investor relations site.

Contact:

Randel Aleman, President - XFC

raleman@xtremeone.com