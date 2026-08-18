Sharplink Institutional Ownership Climbs to ~60% as Institutional Adoption Accelerates

Institutional ownership increases 12 percentage points QoQ, signaling continued endorsement of Sharplink’s treasury strategy

MIAMI, FL, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharplink, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“Sharplink” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest corporate holders of Ether (“ETH”) and a prominent industry advocate of Ethereum adoption, today announced that institutional ownership of its common stock rose by approximately 12 percentage points as of the latest 13F filings, to approximately 60%. Sharplink now has the highest institutional ownership rate of any ETH-focused digital asset treasury company.

“We believe the continued growth in institutional ownership of Sharplink reflects increasing recognition among sophisticated investors of both the long-term Ethereum opportunity and the differentiated platform we have built,” said Joseph Chalom, Chief Executive Officer of Sharplink. “Institutional investors demand disciplined capital allocation, robust risk management and institutional-grade operational execution. Those principles are foundational to how we manage Sharplink.”

Among the Company's largest reported institutional holders as of June 30, 2026 were Fidelity, BlackRock, Highbridge Capital Management, Renaissance Technologies, Geode Capital Management and UBS Asset Management. The latest available Form 13F filings also reflect more than 50 institutional holders that initiated new positions in the Company relative to March 31, 2026, together with existing holders that meaningfully increased their positions.

Chalom continued, stating, “Ethereum is increasingly becoming part of the institutional investment conversation as the network supports stablecoins, tokenized assets, decentralized finance, agentic finance and a growing range of onchain financial activity. We believe Sharplink is uniquely positioned at the intersection of that adoption and the public capital markets.”

All data presented is sourced from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About Sharplink, Inc.

Sharplink is a leading institutional-grade Ethereum treasury platform designed to give public market investors smarter, more productive exposure to ETH. Ethereum underpins a significant portion of global stablecoin, tokenized real-world asset and decentralized finance activity. Sharplink was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Learn more at www.sharplink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statement Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, but are not limited to, goals and expectations regarding the Company's strategy and potential partnerships; the Company's Ethereum treasury strategy and expected common stock per-share effects; and other statements accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the potential use of the Company's ATM facility; the Company's ability to repurchase additional shares of its common stock under its stock repurchase program; the Company's ability to achieve and sustain profitable operations; volatility in the market price of ETH and its resulting impact on the Company's accounting and financial reporting; changes in government regulation of cryptocurrencies and online betting; changes in securities laws or other applicable regulations; fluctuations in customer demand and overall economic conditions; competitive pressures, including competing products, pricing, and sales cycles; the protection and enforcement of the Company's proprietary rights; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report and other filings with the SEC. Under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, entities are generally required to measure certain crypto assets at fair value, with changes reflected in net income each reporting period. Changes in the fair value of crypto assets could result in significant fluctuations to the balance sheet and income statement results. Additionally, for other certain types of crypto assets, the Company uses the historical costs less impairment model. This model may require the Company to record an associated impairment charge reflected in net income as a result of a decrease in the market price of the crypto assets below the cost value at which the Company's crypto assets are carried on its balance sheet. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this press release. There can be no assurance that any repurchases will be made under the program, and any repurchases may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time and are subject to market conditions and applicable legal requirements.

Sharplink Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza | Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

ir@sharplink.com

Sharplink Media Contact:

media@sharplink.com