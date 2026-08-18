Geneva, Switzerland - Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, India, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Palm Technologies Selects SEALSQ Solutions to Bring Post-Quantum Hardware Security to India's Digital Payment, Public Transport and Connected Infrastructure Markets

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and PalmPay, a brand developed by Palm Technologies in India, today announced a strategic partnership to collaborate on the integration of SEALSQ’s QS7001 hardware-security technology into Palm Technologies’ existing and future PalmPay biometric-authentication products. SEALSQ will provide its QS7001 technology and technical support for secure-element integration, while Palm Technologies will lead product architecture, biometric-system design, application development, firmware, system integration, local compliance and product deploymentThe collaboration focuses on the integration of SEALSQ’s QS7001 technology into Palm Technologies’ PalmPay product architecture, with the SEALSQ team providing technical support for the secure-element integration.

In addition, the collaboration aims to help bring quantum-resistant hardware security to high-growth Indian verticals including Payments & Merchants, Defense Communications, Transit & Fare, Drones, Electric Vehicles and Robotics, with Palm Technologies hands-on integration capability at schematic, firmware and system level.

Each party will retain ownership of its respective pre-existing intellectual property, technology, product architecture and know-how. The integration of SEALSQ’s QS7001 technology into Palm Technologies’ products does not transfer ownership of Palm Technologies’ existing product designs, architectures, software, firmware, biometric systems or related intellectual property to SEALSQ.

Carlos Moreira, Chief Executive Officer of SEALSQ, commented: “This strategic collaboration with Palm Technologies represents an important commercial design-in opportunity for SEALSQ in one of the world’s most rapidly expanding digital-infrastructure markets. By positioning our QS7001 Quantum Shield technology within Palm Technologies’ biometric payment, transit and connected-device product roadmap, we are advancing our strategy to convert post-quantum security innovation into scalable, application-specific deployments. We believe the partnership can create a foundation for recurring demand across high-growth markets, including payments, mobility, defense communications, drones, electric vehicles, robotics and IoT, while demonstrating the value of SEALSQ’s hardware-based trust platform for securing critical infrastructure throughout the quantum transition.”

Enabling Quantum-Safe Trust for India's Next Generation of Digital Services

As India continues to expand digital payments, transportation infrastructure, connected mobility, robotics and defense-related communication systems, hardware-based cybersecurity is becoming a critical requirement. Connected devices and payment systems deployed today may remain in service for many years, making quantum readiness an important factor for long-term resilience.

SEALSQ's Quantum Shield QS7001 is a next-generation hardware security MCU designed to protect connected systems against current and emerging cyber threats, optimized for post-quantum cryptographic algorithms including Kyber and Dilithium.

By integrating SEALSQ’s PQC secure element into Palm Technologies’ existing MetPalm V1 product architecture, the companies intend to support secure authentication, trusted device identity, protected transactions and long-term system integrity for payment and transit environments. The same secure design-in approach may be extended across additional Indian market verticals where local integration support and rapid product development are essential.

Through this partnership, SEALSQ and Palm Technologies intend to combine SEALSQ's expertise in Post-Quantum semiconductor security with PalmPay local product development, biometric authentication and design-in capabilities for the Indian market. This approach is designed to help customers move faster from evaluation to production by combining secure hardware, local market knowledge and application-level integration expertise.

A first-milestone and forward line for the body

The initial focus of the collaboration is the integration of SEALSQ’s QS7001 technology into Palm Technologies’ MetPalm V1 product architecture for metro and toll payment applications. Palm Technologies intends to extend the same design-in approach to Palm-M, its merchant payment terminal, and across its OrbitQops line — QOPS-R for robotics, QOPS-D for drones and UAVs, QOPS-E for electric vehicles, QOPS-S for satellites, QOPS-N for networks and QOPS-I for IoT.

Fabien Treillaud, Sales Director at SEALSQ, commented: "India is one of the most dynamic markets in the world for digital payments, public transportation modernization and connected infrastructure. By collaborating with Palm Technologies Pvt. Ltd. on the MetPalm V1 design, we are helping bring SEALSQ's QS7001 Post-Quantum secure hardware technology into real products that address concrete use cases such as secure transit and fare payment. This partnership reflects exactly how we believe PQC should be deployed: embedded at the hardware level, supported locally and designed from the start to protect critical services both today and in the quantum era."

Mayur Sunil Anecha, Chief Visionary Officer, Palm Technologies Private Limited, said: "Security that protects a payment or a metro gate today has to still hold when quantum computing arrives — that long horizon is exactly what we engineer for. Our role at Palm Technologies is to turn SEALSQ's QS7001 from a proven secure element into products in the field: we lead the product architecture, firmware, biometric-system design, local compliance and route to market — starting with MetPalm for transit and Palm-M for merchant payments — so the technology reaches deployment, not just evaluation. We are building the post-quantum era from Ahilyanagar, and we intend to prove that India can engineer sovereign, quantum-resistant security to a global standard, standing alongside a partner like SEALSQ."

About Palm Technologies Private Limited

Palm Technologies is India's first quantum-resistant silicon security company, building post-quantum security from the ground up across four brands on one shared security core. PalmPay delivers palm-vein biometric payments and transit — including the Palm-M merchant terminal and the MetPalm metro-and-toll reader (palmpay.co.in). OrbitQops builds quantum-resistant silicon securing the machines that move India — robotics, drones and UAVs, electric vehicles, satellites, networks and IoT (orbitqops.com). PulseSeal provides sovereign biometric identity infrastructure. PalmPulse is a quantum-secured communication platform designed for defence and government use. Patent Filed. Engineered and made in India, from Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra. CIN U62013PN2025PTC245492.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Palm Technologies Press Contact

Mayur Sunil Anecha

Chief Visionary Officer





Tel: +91 91194 26919

admin@palmpay.co.in

palmpay.co.in , orbitqops.com



SEALSQ Press Contact

Touchdown PR

Tim Hurley

tim.hurley@touchdownpr.com





SEALSQ Corp.

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@sealsq.com SEALSQ Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com



