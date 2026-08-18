Thea Energy Extends Series B Funding to Deploy Efficient and Economical Fusion Power

KEARNY, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thea Energy, Inc., a fusion power company advancing the stellarator for the commercialization of an abundant source of baseload energy, today announced it has closed an extension of its Series B funding with additional support from Brevan Howard Macro Venture, Aloniq, ALJ Investments, Beyond Earth Ventures, as well as additional top-tier global strategic investors.

The Company previously announced a $100M raise led by Thomas Tull’s US Innovative Technology Fund (USIT) to scale its magnet manufacturing capacity, build a second facility in Northern New Jersey, fast-track the construction of its integrated fusion system “Eos,” and accelerate progress toward commercial deployment of its first “Helios” power plants. The Helios power plant preconceptual design is the world’s most mature stellarator power plant architecture, and was recently certified by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of the Milestone-Based Fusion Development Program.

“Our new partners bring decades of commercialization expertise, underscoring the viability of Thea Energy’s uniquely modular and AI-enabled approach – one designed for mass manufacturing and continuous re-optimization,” said Brian Berzin, co-founder and chief executive officer of Thea Energy. “With key milestones already cleared ahead of schedule, Thea Energy is confirming its position as a fusion leader.”

The Brevan Howard Macro Venture investment team added, "What drew us to Thea Energy is its highly robust power plant design, dynamically controlled magnets, and a roadmap aimed at scale. Fusion has the potential to change the world, but its impact hinges on cost-effective power plants that operate under real-world conditions. Thea has developed a fundamentally different architecture, based on software-defined fusion designed for mass manufacturing and long-term durability. As long-time investors in fusion, we are excited to support Thea in its mission to become the global stellarator leader."

Just three months after announcing its Series B, Thea Energy has:

Received a $20M award from the DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy (ARPA-E) as part of the Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy technologies with Untapped Potential (SCALEUP) program to expand domestic production lines of modular HTS magnets.

Launched the first collaboration to develop a stellarator digital twin with NVIDIA, Synopsys, Argonne National Laboratory, and Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory.

Confirmed its Eos-spec magnets reliably achieve the magnetic field strengths and precision requirements for its first large-scale integrated stellarator, Eos.

Evaluated multiple potential sites for Eos. Eos will create steady-state fusion enabled by a dynamic architecture and Thea Energy’s track record for executing projects on time and on budget.

Advanced talks with power offtakers, hyperscalers, and utility partners interested in tapping into this scalable, high-availability source of fusion power via its Helios power plants.

Rapidly grown its team. The Company is on track to double its headcount by year end.

About Thea Energy, Inc.

Thea Energy, Inc. is commercializing scalable and economical fusion energy systems via its planar coil stellarator architecture. Thea Energy’s stellarator power plants will uniquely provide an abundant and safe source of zero-emission energy for the future of humanity. The Company has utilized arrays of mass-manufacturable magnets and dynamic software controls to reinvent the stellarator.

Thea Energy spun out of Princeton University and Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory in 2022 to commercialize the stellarator, a mature magnetic confinement fusion architecture. The Company was selected as an inaugural awardee of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Milestone-Based Fusion Development Program following a detailed merit review process, and is also supported via six Department of Energy INFUSE awards. Thea Energy is currently collaborating with leading national labs, academic institutions, and industrial partners to commercialize fusion energy on the fastest and most efficient path.

To learn more about Thea Energy’s mission, visit thea.energy and follow us on LinkedIn and X.