Progress Software Appoints Bridget Collins as Chief Information Officer

Accomplished technology executive to lead enterprise IT strategy, AI acceleration, cybersecurity and M&A integration

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), an AI infrastructure software leader, today announced the appointment of Bridget Collins as Chief Information Officer (CIO). A seasoned technology executive with more than 30 years of experience in enterprise IT, business transformation and AI strategy, Collins will lead the company's global IT and security organization and report directly to CEO Yogesh Gupta.

“The operational excellence of our global CIO team plays a critical role in enabling our growth strategy and advancing AI across the business while mitigating risk,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO of Progress Software. “Bridget’s deep expertise in enterprise technology, business transformation and cybersecurity will help us continue scaling our operations, integrating acquisitions and delivering exceptional experiences for our employees and customers. It is especially heartening to welcome Bridget back to Progress where she began her career as a software engineer.”

As CIO, Collins will also lead the advancement of AI across internal operations and oversee cybersecurity for the company, evaluating emerging technologies and strengthening governance frameworks for data, security and AI usage.

“Progress has established itself as a leader in delivering the context and control organizations need to succeed with AI,” said Collins. “I look forward to partnering across the business to further expand upon Progress’ AI vision in support of our customers and employees, and to become part of the company’s next phase of growth."

Previously, Collins served as Chief Information and Business Transformation Officer at cybersecurity leader Rapid7, where she led global IT and operations. She has held leadership roles as Chief Transformation Officer and CIO at Cerence, a leader in AI-powered virtual assistants for the automotive market, and as Vice President of Information Technology at Nuance Communications, a pioneer in conversational artificial intelligence and speech recognition.

Collins was named a 2021 BostonCIO of the Year ORBIE® Award winner, recognizing excellence in technology leadership. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Providence College and an MBA in High Technology Management from Northeastern University.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides the context and control organizations need to reliably extract value from AI—context drawn from an organization's data, content and workflows, and control over the security, governance and cost of their AI initiatives. Learn how hundreds of thousands of businesses, powering the work of tens of millions of professionals worldwide, realize value from trusted, enterprise-ready AI at www.progress.com.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Jeff Young

Progress Software

+1-800-477-6473

pr@progress.com

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