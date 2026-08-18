Lakeland Fire + Safety Expands Critical Environment Manufacturing Capacity with Vietnam Cleanroom Full Qualification

Milestone Increases Manufacturing Flexibility Across Asia while Supporting Continued Growth in Fire and Industrial Businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and firefighter protective equipment, today announced that its Vietnam cleanroom manufacturing facility has successfully completed full qualification testing and is now approved to manufacture Critical Environment garments.

The first production lot manufactured following the cleanroom reopening successfully passed independent SGS Helmke Drum testing, achieving Class 1 (Level 1) cleanliness under the IEST RP-CC003.5 standard. The tested garment recorded 216 particles ≥0.5 µm, well within the requirements for Class 1 certification.

The qualification represents another important step in Lakeland’s global manufacturing strategy by expanding the Company’s Critical Environment production footprint beyond China while increasing overall manufacturing flexibility across Asia.

“This is an important operational milestone for Lakeland,” said Jim Jenkins, President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Lakeland Industries. “Fully qualifying our Vietnam cleanroom expands our Critical Environment manufacturing capacity while creating greater flexibility across our global manufacturing network. It also allows us to better optimize production in China, where we continue to increase our focus on manufacturing higher-value Fire products for Eagle, LHD Australia, Hong Kong and other key growth markets.”

The expanded manufacturing capability strengthens Lakeland’s supply chain by providing additional production capacity, geographic diversification, and improved business continuity for customers operating in highly regulated critical environment applications.

The successful qualification follows significant work by Lakeland’s operations, quality, and manufacturing teams in Vietnam and China to ensure the facility met the Company’s stringent quality and cleanliness requirements.

“This achievement reflects the dedication and collaboration of our manufacturing and quality teams,” Jenkins added. “As we continue executing our manufacturing strategy, we are building a more resilient, more flexible global footprint that better positions Lakeland to support customers while allocating production capacity to our highest-value opportunities.”

Lakeland expects the expanded manufacturing capability to support future growth in its Critical Environment business while improving utilization across its Asian manufacturing operations.

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. In addition, we provide decontamination, repair and rental services that complement our fire services portfolio. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS”) Region, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company's website at www.lakeland.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, goals and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, inventory levels, capital levels, liquidity levels, or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations, including without limitation our expectations for expanding manufacturing capability and creating greater flexibility across our global manufacturing network. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital, or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in press releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.