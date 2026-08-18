AirJoule Technologies and the Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deploy Heat-To-Water Technology in Data Centers

RONAN, Mont. and FREDERICIA, Denmark, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AIRJ) (“AirJoule”) and The Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers (the “Hub”) today announced a strategic collaboration to explore how waste heat from data center operations can be integrated into heat-to-water systems.

The collaboration includes plans for future deployment and validation of an AirJoule Prime system at a Hub member site in 2026, enabling real-world testing within a commercial data center environment.

As part of the strategic collaboration, AirJoule and the Hub will jointly assess how heat-to-water technology could contribute to future resource-efficient data center operations and heat reuse strategies. As the data center industry explores heat reuse models, there is growing interest in how waste heat can support broader resource recovery systems and create value beyond the data center fence. AirJoule's technology is designed to convert low-grade waste heat into usable water through a thermodynamic process that integrates with industrial and infrastructure environments.

The initiative forms part of the Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers’ broader work on heat reuse and Heat-to-X solutions. AirJoule participated in the first cohort of the Net Zero Start-up Hub, where it worked directly with leading operators and industry experts to align its water-from-air technology with the specific requirements of the data center industry.

“Not all data centers have access to district heating infrastructure, which is why we need to explore other ways to create value from the heat they generate,” said Alberto Ravagni, CEO of the Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers. “Through our Heat-to-X workstream, we are working with AirJoule and our members to validate heat-to-water as one potential pathway for turning otherwise untapped heat into a useful resource and creating positive impact for communities beyond the data center fence.”

“When we joined the Net Zero Start-Up Hub earlier this year, our objective was to move AirJoule from demonstration toward deployment inside a working data center. This collaboration delivers on that objective. By installing an AirJoule Prime system at a Hub member site, we will validate how waste heat from data centers can be converted into a usable water resource at commercial scale,” said Matt Jore, Chief Executive Officer of AirJoule Technologies.

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a leading platform technology that unleashes the power of water from air. Through its joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation, the company’s purpose is freeing the world of its water and energy constraints by delivering groundbreaking sorption technologies. For more information, visit https://airjouletech.com.

Follow AirJoule Technologies on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/airjoule-tech/

About the Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers

The Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers unites leaders of the data center industry to accelerate the deployment of advanced net zero solutions. Led by APL, Danfoss, Data4, Google, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, and Vertiv, the Hub de-risks innovation by removing technical, commercial, regulatory, and financial risks.

Through a unique and structured collaborative innovation methodology, its goal is to support sustainable data center growth while enabling the transition toward a net-zero future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding AirJoule Technologies and its future financial and operational performance, as well as its strategy, future operations, estimated financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, including any oral statements made in connection therewith, the words “may,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “might,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “goal,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “positioned,” “seek,” “would” or “continue” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, AirJoule Technologies expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements herein, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

AirJoule Technologies cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond AirJoule Technologies' control. These risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to implement business plans and forecasts, including the ability to develop, deploy and commercialize our technology and equipment, risks related to our arrangements with strategic partnerships and other third parties; the availability and cost of materials needed to develop, deploy and commercialize our technology and equipment, our status as an early stage company with limited operating history, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings including the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. AirJoule Technologies' SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in such filings.

Contacts

AirJoule Technologies

Tom Divine, Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance

investors@airjouletech.com