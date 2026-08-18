HydroGraph Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering to C$61 Million

THE PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT, CORRESPONDING BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS AND ANY AMENDMENT TO THE DOCUMENTS ARE ACCESSIBLE THROUGH SEDAR+ OR WILL BE ACCESSIBLE THROUGH SEDAR+ WITHIN ONE BUSINESS DAY, AS APPLICABLE

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”), a leading producer of ultra‑pure graphene, is pleased to announce that due to investor demand, it has entered into an amended agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp., as sole underwriter and bookrunner (“Canaccord” or the “Underwriter”), to increase the size of HydroGraph’s previously announced “bought deal” public offering from C$50,000,000 to C$61,200,000 (as amended, the “Underwritten Offering”). Pursuant to the amended terms of the Underwritten Offering, the Underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis, an aggregate of 9,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”), at a price of C$6.80 per Unit (the “Offering Price”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one‑half (½) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$8.16 for a period of 60 months following the Closing Date (as defined herein).

The Company has also granted the Underwriter an option to purchase up to an additional 1,350,000 Units to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to C$9,180,000 (the “Over-Allotment Option” and together with the Underwritten Offering, the “Offering”). The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days after and including the Closing Date.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for business development activities, expansion of American facilities, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Units will be offered by way of prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to the Company’s (final) short form base shelf prospectus dated June 24, 2026 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”) to purchasers in each of the provinces and territories of Canada (other than Québec) and may also be offered by way of private placement (or equivalent basis) in the United States and such other jurisdictions as agreed between the Company and the Underwriter.

The Offering is expected to close on or about August 25, 2026 (the “Closing Date”), or such other date as may be agreed upon by the Company and the Underwriter. The Offering is subject to customary closing conditions and the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).

Access to the Base Shelf Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement and any amendment to such documents is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to the procedures for providing access to a shelf prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment. The Base Shelf Prospectus is, and the Prospectus Supplement will be (following filing within one business day from the date hereof), accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Delivery of the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement, and any amendments thereto, will be satisfied in accordance with the “access equals delivery” provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus, and any amendment to such documents, may be obtained, without charge, from Canaccord by e-mail at ecm@cgf.com by providing Canaccord with an email address or address, as applicable.

A purchaser’s right to withdraw from an agreement to purchase securities, and a purchaser's right of rescission or cancellation after the withdrawal period has expired, is not affected by the use of the “access equals delivery” procedures described above, as set out in applicable securities legislation.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release. The securities to be offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using its proprietary Hyperion Reactor technology, which allows for ultra-high purity, low energy use, and uniform batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follow the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrograph/ and X at https://x.com/HydroGraphInc .

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

FOR INVESTORS:

HydroGraph

Matt Kreps, Senior Vice President

+1-214-597-8200

matt.kreps@hydrograph.com

FOR MEDIA:

Firecracker PR for HydroGraph

Len Fernandes

len@firecrackerpr.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the filing of the Prospectus Supplement; the timing and completion of the Offering; the proposed use of net proceeds from the Offering; the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option; and the receipt of all necessary approvals in connection with the Offering, including the acceptance of the CSE.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

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