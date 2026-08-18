GOCare Earns Spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOCare , a leading SaaS provider of digital customer experience solutions for broadband service providers (BSPs), today announced that the company is ranked 1,994 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment— its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. GOCare achieved 172% three-year revenue growth, also earning placements at number 164 in the Software category and number 90 in Georgia.

GOCare partners with leading BSPs including Cumberland Connect , Home Telecom , LiveOak Fiber , and Shentel to streamline support operations and elevate the customer experience. The recognition underscores a period of rapid expansion for GOCare, now serving 40 broadband operators across the country. Since launching the platform, GOCare’s BSP clients serve more than 1.3 million subscribers and are rapidly approaching 100 million digital exchanges annually. Those digital interactions replace costly inbound calls and customer frustration with proactive notifications and two-way digital conversations—across SMS, web chat, social media, and email channels—that rapidly resolve issues.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is a powerful validation of GOCare's mission: helping broadband operators enhance their subscribers' experience by being easy to do business with," said Mike Roddy, Co-Founder and CEO of GOCare. "Every BSP operator is under pressure to do more with less while delighting their subscribers. Our Inc. 5000 ranking reflects how many operators trust us to get there, and it pushes us to keep investing in the platform and the team that makes it possible."

“This ranking belongs to our team. Their commitment, ingenuity, and dedication are what turn an idea into measurable outcomes for our clients—fewer inbound calls, faster payments, and subscribers who stay,” said Rick Perkins, Co-Founder and COO of GOCare. “Our growth and the Inc. 5000 placement is the direct result of people who solve hard problems for broadband operators every day.”

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About GOCare

GOCare is the Digital Experience Platform for broadband service providers—built by former operators who understand the business from the inside. As competition intensifies across a crowded market, subscriber retention hinges on customer experience. Our SaaS platform integrates with existing BSP technology stacks to automate communications, engage subscribers on their preferred digital channels, and activate CX intelligence—making providers “easy to do business with”. Trusted by nearly 40 broadband operators, GOCare delivers measurable results: reduced costs, faster payments, improved NPS, and lower churn. Learn more at www.gocarecx.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .